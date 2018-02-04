hair dryer blow torch
Online retail giant Amazon has removed a hair dryer from its website after a video uploaded to Facebook showed the dryer blowing flames instead of hot air.

Erika Augthun Shoolbred from South Carolina uploaded the shocking videos to her Facebook page of the moment her OraCorp blow dryer transforms into a blow torch - and it's scary.

She wrote: "Talk about a bad hair day! My new hair dryer (more like a hair fryer) from OraCorp on Amazon.com became a blow torch on its first use this morning. A small burn on my hand and an enormous smell to my master bath - the company has yet to respond to my complaint or videos."

The hair dryer in question, OraCorp's Professional Grade Hair Dryer, which Shoolbred purchased for $19.99 (£14) has been removed from the site, but according to Shoolbred, the company has not yet responded to her regarding the incident.

However, Amazon "credited my account and gave me the contact info for the company."

According to Shoolbred, the faulty dryer was made in China and came in a box that said "Paradise Twinklers" - and when she tried to turn it off, the off switch only made it "more torchy."


People on Shoolbred's Facebook are horrified by the incident, which one person described as "a recurring nightmare of mine."

Another wrote: "Terrifying! What if you'd been pointing that thing at your head?!"

Others tried to inject humour into the situation.

One person asked "Does that make you a hothead?" while another tried to look on the positive side, telling Shoolbred she can "make creme brûlée now."

And one person has tagged Elon Musk, as he is currently the expert on flamethrowers.

OraCorp, the company that produces the fiery dryer, appears to be exclusively sold on Amazon.com - with a four and a half star rating on the site.

The brand sells a variety of products, such as eyelash enhancer, compression socks, a pet carrier, and an electric handheld hair remover.

And while they appear to have removed the hair dryer, customers can still purchase hair-related items including mini hair curling irons, a light therapy hair growth comb, an electric braiding tool, and a hair straightening brush.

The Independent has reached out to Amazon.com for comment