Online shopping is a wonderful thing.You can get pretty much anything delivered to your front door in just a few days.It's especially helpful when the item you're after is a tad unusual, and not something you'll find on the shelves in Asda or Wilkos.Unsurprising Meagan Day's search for a felt sauna hat led her online, and she quickly found the perfect one.Simple.But a month later when it finally arrived, it wasn't quite what she was expecting.A sauna hat is a hat people wear while they're in the sauna to keep them feeling cool, even when their body temperature is rising (don't worry, we had to Google it too).Felt is a good insulator which means it's perfect for keeping the air around your head cool.But Meagan was actually sent something very very different.Instead of her lovely hat, she got a Cuban cancer drug made from blue scorpion venom.All she wanted was a nice hat...Mirror Online has contacted Amazon for a comment.