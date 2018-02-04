Society's Child
In the name of the Parent: US Episcopal Diocese votes to stop using masculine pronouns for God
Paul Bois
The Daily Wire
Fri, 02 Feb 2018 12:47 UTC
The Daily Wire
Fri, 02 Feb 2018 12:47 UTC
According to LifeSiteNews, the resolution called for an end to "gendered language for God" and was passed quickly by delegates to the Diocese's 123rd Convention.
"If revision of the Book of Common Prayer is authorized, to utilize expansive language for God from the rich sources of feminine, masculine, and non-binary imagery for God found in Scripture and tradition and, when possible, to avoid the use of gendered pronouns for God," the resolution stated.
"Over the centuries our language and our understanding of God has continued to change and adapt," the drafters of the resolution stated, emphasizing that masculine pronouns "limit our understanding of God."
"By expanding our language for God, we will expand our image of God and the nature of God," they stated.
Some members of the clergy feel the radical measure did not go far enough. Rev. Linda R. Calkins from St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church in Laytonsville, Maryland, cited scripture that allegedly says God has "breasts." According to her understanding of the verse in Genesis Chapter 17, when God tells Abraham "I am El Shaddai," that means "God with breasts."
"Having studied much feminist theology in my masters' degrees, I wrote a thesis on liberation and freedom and non-equality in feminist theology and existential counseling," Calkins told the delegates.
"And I am still waiting for the Episcopal Church to come to the place where all people feel that they can speak God's name," Calkins continued. "Many, many women that I have spoken with over my past almost 20 years in ordained ministry have felt that they could not be a part of any church because of the male image of God that is systemic and that is sustained throughout our liturgies. Many of us are waiting and need to hear God in our language, in our words and in our pronouns."
That could not be further from the truth. Throughout scripture, God continually refers to Himself as "Father" and presents Himself to humanity as masculine. Christ, who is also both man and God, called God the "Father" and ascended into heaven in a male body. For Catholics, the feminine aspects of the Church have always been represented in the Virgin Mary, whom they believe was crowned "Queen of Heaven," and by the Church itself. Either way, God has never presented Himself as anything other than a masculine Father.
In 2017, the Church of Sweden also elected to call God only by gender-neutral pronouns.
Reader Comments
Lemuel Gulliver 2018-02-04T14:50:52Z
I OBJECT TO "WOMYN" CALLING THE EARTH "GAIA." HENCEFORTH, AS A MAN I DEMAND IT BE CALLED "GAIOS." OR, PERHAPS, "THE ORBOID THING".
Well that's at least some Good News.
Word on street has been that She's been pissed over being called a man, and given the way stuff's played out the past couple thousand years it looks like it to me . . .
Word on street has been that She's been pissed over being called a man, and given the way stuff's played out the past couple thousand years it looks like it to me . . .
Comment: Hold on - did anyone bother to ask God what is Zher prefered pronoun??
Seriusly though, if this was due to a deeper and more mature understanding of the nature of the Divine, we would probably welcome the change. Unfortunately, it seems to came straight from postmodern identity politics (notice the reference to 'feminist theology'). As the wave of feminist ideology continues to invade through society's institutions, none shall be spared, not even religion. See also: