List of entrepreneurs, who want to return to Russia, given to Putin
TASS
Sun, 04 Feb 2018 13:13 UTC
Titov chose not to name the people on the list
"The list has been presented to the president," said the ombudsman, who earlier said he would request taking off the Interpol's list the names of Russian entrepreneurs, whose guilt did not seem evident to him. The official chose not to name the people on the list, making it clear the document contains about a dozen positions. "As yet, the list is not final, as we continue receiving applications," he added.
The cases relating to the people on the list are very similar, he continued: they all "have managed to flee the country not to be detained there." After that, usually criminal cases would be opened, and then the suspects are put on the wanted list. "This may continue for decades, and some people live outside for 20 years without a chance to return, as the criminal proceedings continue. There may be no claims against them, even Interpol may take them off the list, but the case in Moscow still continues," Titov said.
Russia has opened facilities in six countries, where entrepreneurs may file applications in the desire to settle relations with Russia. "We realize the problem is at the level of system, people would not know what to do and how, thus not they, but we have made a step forward," he said, explaining those facilities "are not offices, those are people, who volunteer to be helpful."
The first step to settle the problem, he continued, is to present the problem to the Russian authorities. "We hope, some case could be simply closed, and the people would be of the wanted lists," he said, adding in many cases the authorities would have to find purely legal settlements. "We have a feeling that an issue is about to be settled in Cyprus: the person staying there is likely to return," he said, explaining it could be an example of a solution - not a political, but a legal solution. "Our position is that first of all legal cases should be closed," Titov said.
If a legal process faces a compensation for incurred damage to Russia, well, this instrument is optional in many Articles (of codes), the ombudsman said.
"The list has been presented to the president," said the ombudsman, who earlier said he would request taking off the Interpol's list the names of Russian entrepreneurs, whose guilt did not seem evident to him. The official chose not to name the people on the list, making it clear the document contains about a dozen positions. "As yet, the list is not final, as we continue receiving applications," he added.
The cases relating to the people on the list are very similar, he continued: they all "have managed to flee the country not to be detained there." After that, usually criminal cases would be opened, and then the suspects are put on the wanted list. "This may continue for decades, and some people live outside for 20 years without a chance to return, as the criminal proceedings continue. There may be no claims against them, even Interpol may take them off the list, but the case in Moscow still continues," Titov said.
Russia has opened facilities in six countries, where entrepreneurs may file applications in the desire to settle relations with Russia. "We realize the problem is at the level of system, people would not know what to do and how, thus not they, but we have made a step forward," he said, explaining those facilities "are not offices, those are people, who volunteer to be helpful."
The first step to settle the problem, he continued, is to present the problem to the Russian authorities. "We hope, some case could be simply closed, and the people would be of the wanted lists," he said, adding in many cases the authorities would have to find purely legal settlements. "We have a feeling that an issue is about to be settled in Cyprus: the person staying there is likely to return," he said, explaining it could be an example of a solution - not a political, but a legal solution. "Our position is that first of all legal cases should be closed," Titov said.
If a legal process faces a compensation for incurred damage to Russia, well, this instrument is optional in many Articles (of codes), the ombudsman said.
