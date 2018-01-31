aside from clandestine locations where military personnel using fitness trackers are stationed.

At a site in northern Syria near a dam, where analysts have suspected the U.S. military is building a base, the map shows a small blob of activity accompanied by an intense line along the nearby dam, suggesting that the personnel at the site jog regularly along the dam, Schneider said.



"This is a clear security threat," he said. "You can see a pattern of life. You can see where a person who lives on a compound runs down a street to exercise. In one of the U.S. bases at Tanf, you can see people running round in circles." -WaPo

More Strava maps:

"Our global heatmap represents an aggregated and anonymized view of over a billion activities uploaded to our platform," the statement said. "It excludes activities that have been marked as private and user-defined privacy zones. We are committed to helping people better understand our settings to give them control over what they share."

An interactive online fitness tracking maphas unwittingly revealed the location, staffing, patrol routes and layout of U.S. and foreign military bases around the world.San Francisco based fitness company Strava posted their "global heatmap" to their website,, rather, it is a composite of overlapping routes.In most urban areas such as major cities such as New York, Strava's map appears as solid neon lights following just about every road on which one might exercise.Remote locations, however, such as deserts inPersonnel in some of the US government's most sensitive facilities have been unwittingly been broadcasting sensitive information up to and including underground tunnels.Air Force Col. John Thomas, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said Sunday that the U.S. military is looking into the issue.(more on that oneThe man who discovered the phenomenon is Nathan Ruser, who is studying international security and the Middle East.."Since Nathan's discovery, dozens of other internet sleuths have taken to Twitter to post their findings.Strava issued a statement effectively telling users to mark their activities private if they don't want to broadcast locations:Talk about first world problems...