San Francisco based fitness company Strava posted their "global heatmap" to their website, containing two years worth of fitness data across several fitness devices such as Jawbone and Fitbit. The map is not live, rather, it is a composite of overlapping routes.
In most urban areas such as major cities such as New York, Strava's map appears as solid neon lights following just about every road on which one might exercise.
Remote locations, however, such as deserts in places like Syria and Iraq are almost entirely dark - aside from clandestine locations where military personnel using fitness trackers are stationed. Personnel in some of the US government's most sensitive facilities have been unwittingly been broadcasting sensitive information up to and including underground tunnels.
At a site in northern Syria near a dam, where analysts have suspected the U.S. military is building a base, the map shows a small blob of activity accompanied by an intense line along the nearby dam, suggesting that the personnel at the site jog regularly along the dam, Schneider said.
"This is a clear security threat," he said. "You can see a pattern of life. You can see where a person who lives on a compound runs down a street to exercise. In one of the U.S. bases at Tanf, you can see people running round in circles." -WaPo
Air Force Col. John Thomas, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said Sunday that the U.S. military is looking into the issue.
The man who discovered the phenomenon is Nathan Ruser, who is studying international security and the Middle East.
"I wondered, does it show U.S. soldiers?" Ruser said, before zooming in on Syria. "It sort of lit up like a Christmas tree."
Since Nathan's discovery, dozens of other internet sleuths have taken to Twitter to post their findings. Be sure to click the tweets and check out the replies to see even more;
"Our global heatmap represents an aggregated and anonymized view of over a billion activities uploaded to our platform," the statement said. "It excludes activities that have been marked as private and user-defined privacy zones. We are committed to helping people better understand our settings to give them control over what they share."Talk about first world problems...
Comment: This is a prime example of the kind of tracking data the authorities have had access to since the technology was available, and all thanks to human error and a fitness tracking app. It does appear that there are some locations where phones are switched off on entry (or there's some kind of signal blocking technology on the site):