The House Intelligence Committee meets at 5 p.m. Monday in the Capitol. At that point, House rules call for the committee to vote on whether he supports or opposes release of the memo. The public might also learn committee ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff has accused Republicans of cherry-picking and distorting the intelligence underlying the GOP memo, and last Wednesday announced that Democrats would "draft our own memorandum, setting out the relevant facts and exposing the misleading character of the Republicans' document." Schiff said that at Monday's meeting he will move for a committee vote to make the Democratic memorandum available to all members of the House - a mirror image of the committee's Jan. 18 vote to make the Republican memo available to the House. It is unclear what the Republican majority's reaction will be if Democrats produce a memo and demand a vote. Obviously, Democrats will not win if the two parties disagree, but it's not clear what each side's tactics will be. In a Jan. 24 letter to Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes, Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd said it would be "extraordinarily reckless" for the panel to release the memo without giving the Justice Department and the FBI a chance to read it and object. The Boyd letter is just the latest point of contention between Congress and the Justice Department and FBI over the Trump-Russia affair. Now, though, it appears that Attorney General Jeff Sessions - who remains recused from the Trump-Russia affair - is trying to send conciliatory signals to Congress on the oversight issue. In a speech in Norfolk, Va. on Friday, Sessions said, "We welcome Congress as a partner in this effort [to improve the Justice Department]. When they learn of a problem and start asking questions, that is a good thing. Sunlight truly is the best disinfectant. Truth produces confidence." Upon hearing Sessions' speech, a number of Republicans had a reaction along the lines of: That's nice - now, how about doing something about it? It's not clear if Sessions' words will have any effect on the current impasse. After all, having recused himself from the Trump-Russia affair, the attorney general is not making the decisions. Now, the battle goes on.