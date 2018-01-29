© REUTERS/ Philippe Wojazer

Footage showing Emmanuel Macron giving autographs to dozens of kids in the city of Clermond-Ferrand swept French media on January 26 - and it was not Macron's eagerness to talk to the children that made the headlines.While President Macron, surrounded by excited children, was trying to give autographs, he found himself in a difficult situation, as he had no pad that would make writing easier. The video shows him asking one of his bodyguards for help, withRealizing that the case was unhelpful, Macron jokingly said "The thing is not bulletproof, it's trash," and proceeded to say that his security detail had no decent writing case becauseHis remark prompted the bodyguard to call the president an "idiot" and a "bastard."