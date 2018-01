© Cambodia Police

The group of eight men and two women, ranging in age from 19 to 35, hail from Britain, Canada, The Netherlands, Norway and New Zealand. They were arrested at a Siem Reap villa party on Thursday, according to local authorities.Cambodian police released images of the alleged offense, along with a group picture of those arrested. The 10 have been charged by the Office Combating Human Trafficking and Cracking down on Pornographic Material.One of the arrested, who spoke to the Press Association under the condition of anonymity, said that none of the arrested group is actually among the dancers captured in the photos released by police."Honestly, it was really confusing. Everyone was confused., some of them were tourists," said one of the arrested men. He claims he was barbecuing whenlocal time on Thursday. statement from Cambodian police said they detained 77 tourists suspected of "pornographic dancing" and, following an investigation, arrested 10 suspects.It is not clear who lodged the police complaint which led to the 10 arrests, or who took the bar photos which have been released by Cambodian authorities.The group was charged Sunday with producing pornographic pictures, and awaits trial. The 10 could face a year in jail if convicted.