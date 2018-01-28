a demilitarized Palestinian state with a strong police force, the creation of bilateral, regional and international security cooperation with the participation of Jordan, Egypt and Washington, which other countries would be welcome to join. The Israeli forces will maintain their presence along the Jordan River and the central mountains of the West Bank, in order to protect the two states. Finally, Israel will continue to enjoy overriding security responsibility for emergency situations.

Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and chief negotiator, Saeb Erekat, has revealed details of the US peace plan to resolve the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.Erekat presented the plan in a report presented to the Palestinian Central Council meeting on 14-15 January in Ramallah.The report included 13 items which outline US President Donald Trump's plan. According to the report,According to the report, this means "the end of the issue of Jerusalem", because no Israeli government will negotiate over Jerusalem after the US administration recognizes it as its capital.stipulated toMedia reports speculated in the past that the town of Abu Dis, near Jerusalem, was proposed as capital of the State of Palestine.says thewithin two to three months tops. According to the report, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proposed to annex 15 per cent of the settlements while Trump proposes 10 per cent.stipulates that the US administration will announce aThe concept includesErekat pointed out that theprovides that theLater the Palestinian state will be announced within those borders.Erekat said that theclauses stipulate theprovides thatwhile Israel maintains security control over those portals.in the plan includes theAccording tostates thatwithout prejudicing the needs of the Palestinian state.Finally, in thethe plan calls for a