Spain's Constitutional Court says Carles Puigdemont, the only presidential nominee put forward by the ruling Catalan pro-independence coalition, cannot be sworn in while in exile, demanding he attends the ceremony in person.Spain's Constitutional Court ruled on Saturday. The deposed Catalan President must be present for his inaugural ceremony in Barcelona after he secures a permit from the judge, the court said.This is not the only challenge faced by Puigdemont, who fled to Belgium shortly after declaring independence, in his bid to re-establish himself as a legitimate Catalan leader after being ousted by the Spanish central government in October. On Friday, the Spanish government appealed his candidacy to lead the region to the Constitutional Court.The court said it would talk to all parties involved into the dispute before arriving at a decision on whether Puigdemont is eligible to rule the Catalonian government.Although he is likely to be arrested when he sets foot on Spanish soil, Puigdemont did not rule out the possibility of returning to Barcelona in order to being sworn in as regional president. "The ideal would be in person. It's what we all want. We don't rule out anything," he said on Tuesday. "There are many possibilities," he added, urging Madrid to provide guarantees that he can return "without any risk."While Madrid has vowed to quash any attempts by Puigdemont to rule Catalonia remotely from Belgium, the independence leader himself said thatHis supporters argue the fugitive leader can be sworn in via video link or by using a proxy delegate. However, legal experts say the chances of this happening are low, asPuigdemont's party, Together for Catalonia (JxCat), is one of three pro-independence coalition members that together claimed an absolute majority in the 135-seat assembly in the regional elections on December 21.Some of the deposed Catalan officials were arrested, while Puigdemont and four others managed to flee and turn themselves in to Belgian police. They were later released on bail, pending the court's decision on extradition sought by Spain. However, in December, Spain lifted the European arrest warrant for Puigmont and the accompanying officials.