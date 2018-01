© AP Photo/ Aaron Favila



The Pentagon has deployed approximately 3000 additional troops to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan under US President Donald Trump's revised strategy for the war-torn country.Mohammad Radmanesh, Afghan Defense Ministry deputy spokesperson, told Sputnik that the additional foreign troops will help Afghanistan counter terrorism.Radmanesh said, adding that theAfghan political analyst Mohammad Hashemite Haikalzadah believes that more foreign troops in the country will only fuel the ongoing 17-year US war. No one but the country's own leadership has the ability to change the situation, and the foreign military presence in Afghanistan should depart the beleaguered nation.In August, Trump announced a new US Afghanistan strategy, in which he pledged to continue Washington's support for the current Afghan government and its military. Trump also declared that the authority of US troops to prosecute independent missions targeting terrorists in Afghanistan would be expanded.The US has been in Afghanistan since October 2001. During this campaign, some 2,350 American soldiers have been killed, and over 20,000 injured. As of September 30, 2017, there were 15,282 US soldiers in the country, as well as at least 1,200 civilian employees of the Defense Ministry.