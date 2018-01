© Kevin Lamarque / Reuters



The Trump administration has pursued policies that have hewed remarkably close to the recommendations of a leading conservative think tank, the Heritage Foundation, which found in a new review that nearly two-thirds of its ideas had been carried out or embraced by the White House over the past year.Not one to dwell on the details of governing, President Trump has shown a considerable degree of deference to groups within the conservative movement like Heritage, leading to a rightward shift in social, environmental, immigration and foreign policy.The results, Heritage found in its review,, whose tenure has long been the conservative gold standard."There is so much noise in this town that I think it obscures the real work that's being done," said Kay Coles James, the new president of the Heritage Foundation, which shook up its leadership last year after disagreements that stemmed in part from the perception that it was not acting effectively enough to shape the debate in Washington.Ms. James added.The review was previewed to The New York Times on Monday.While Heritage found much that it liked about Mr. Trump's first year, it also found much that could be improved on - most notably the snail's pace of nominations by the White House.As eight years of a Democratic administration drew to a close, Heritage began developing in 2016 a list of 334 policy prescriptions that a new Republican administration could adopt. It included a variety of actions,Heritage said that 64 percent of those items were enacted by the administration either through executive order or another means of enforcement, or included in Mr. Trump's budget, which has not been voted on by Congress.by the president or enacted. At the time, Heritage identified a familiar problem for why the administration's policies were wanting. In almost every federal agency, Heritage said in November 1981, "delayed appointments, unqualified or misqualified appointments, or the appointment of individuals who are not committed to the President's goals and policies" had delayed or thwarted policy changes.In its endorsement of Mr. Trump's first year, Heritage is largely echoing a widely shared sentiment across the conservative movement: While conservatives may often find themselves in disbelief about the president's impulsive and reckless style,Ed Feulner, a Heritage founder and former president, described Mr. Trump's thinking as liberated from the typical cautiousness of a president. "'Hell, why can't we do that? Let's try it. Let's make it happen,'" Mr. Feulner said, speaking of Mr. Trump's attitude.Mr. Feulner added. "Because Ronald Reagan knew there were certain things government couldn't do."Ms. James said that regardless of Mr. Trump's foibles,. And if he keeps doing that, those promises may be what conservative voters care about - above all else, she added. "So say what you will, I think the other side of the aisle would be salivating to find their version of a Donald Trump - someone who came in, kept their promises and did what they said they were going to do," she said."Even though," she added, "they are unhappy about tweets or language or unforced errors."