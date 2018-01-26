is live in:
Puppet Masters
Trump: Fighting back against Russia probe is self-defense, not obstruction
The Hill
Wed, 24 Jan 2018 14:47 UTC
"There's been no collusion whatsoever," Trump told reporters in an impromptu press conference on Wednesday. "There's no obstruction whatsoever. And I'm looking forward to it."
Trump also mocked critics who have accused him of obstructing the Russia probe by attacking the investigations and referring to them as a "witch hunt."
"You fight back, oh, it's obstruction," Trump mockingly told reporters.
Trump also told reporters that he plans to speak with special counsel Robert Mueller in two to three weeks, but said his lawyers are working out the specifics.
"I'm looking forward to it," Trump said about being questioned by Mueller. "I would do it under oath."
The president has repeatedly referred to the Russia probe as a "hoax" and said in December that the investigation "makes the country look very bad."
"It puts the country in a very bad position," Trump told The New York Times. "So the sooner it's worked out, the better it is for the country."
Trump has denied any collusion between his 2016 presidential campaign and Russia, and he told the Times that "even if there was, it's not a crime."
Mueller's investigation has produced four indictments of former Trump officials, and the special counsel's team has begun interviewing top Trump administration officials in recent weeks, including Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Liberia imposes 12-month moratorium banning the practice of female genital mutilation
- Twitter dismisses study 'proving' Russian interference in Brexit referendum
- Polar Silk Road coming soon! China unveils plans for OBOR expansion into the arctic
- Home Depot giving one-time cash bonuses to employees after passage of tax reform legislation
- Is Kiev headhunting for Georgian and American mercenaries in Ukraine?
- Loud, mystery boom rattles residents in southern Maine
- White House: Trump warns Turkey over Syria incursion
- 'Who lost Turkey?' - The U.S.-Kurdish project in Syria endangers NATO
- The Stupid Party: Republicans sitting on evidence that clears Donald Trump
- American rotten Syria policy risks war with NATO ally Turkey - so instead US threatens to cut aid to Kurds
- Trump: Fighting back against Russia probe is self-defense, not obstruction
- Russia's State Duma wants to ban practice of 'baiting stations' to train hunting dogs, but Senate opposed
- DOJ has successfully recovered Strzok & Page's missing text messages
- DOJ sparks backlash from 'snowflake' mayors after threatening to subpoena sanctuary cities
- Here's why Europe must reject US blackmail over Iran's nuclear agreement
- 4.0 magnitude earthquake felt across Southern California
- Study suggests drinking coffee reduces risk of depression
- Triggered Zionist: Israeli Defense Minister Lieberman urges ban against poet for calling hero Ahed Tamimi a hero
- Cop robbed innocent man at gunpoint and filed false report claiming he was the victim to cover his tracks
- Alpine resorts buried in the snow (PHOTOS)
- Twitter dismisses study 'proving' Russian interference in Brexit referendum
- Polar Silk Road coming soon! China unveils plans for OBOR expansion into the arctic
- Is Kiev headhunting for Georgian and American mercenaries in Ukraine?
- White House: Trump warns Turkey over Syria incursion
- 'Who lost Turkey?' - The U.S.-Kurdish project in Syria endangers NATO
- The Stupid Party: Republicans sitting on evidence that clears Donald Trump
- American rotten Syria policy risks war with NATO ally Turkey - so instead US threatens to cut aid to Kurds
- Trump: Fighting back against Russia probe is self-defense, not obstruction
- DOJ has successfully recovered Strzok & Page's missing text messages
- Here's why Europe must reject US blackmail over Iran's nuclear agreement
- Triggered Zionist: Israeli Defense Minister Lieberman urges ban against poet for calling hero Ahed Tamimi a hero
- Turkey bombarding US 'partner forces' in Syria, and the US dares do nothing?
- SOTT Focus: British Defence Secretary Claims Russia 'could kill thousands and thousands and thousands' With Infrastructure Attack on UK
- Storm clouds are gathering over the Ukraine
- Louise Mensch's pathology: Brit conspiracy theorist slanders US conservative pundit D'Souza with 'Kremlin kompromat'
- Erdogan says Turkish forces will clear Syria of Kurdish fighters 'all the way to Iraqi border'
- Kurdish officials seek Damascus' protection as Turkey's Erdogan vows to return Afrin to 'owners'
- Russian MoD: Syrian army finds terrorists' modern equipment of European origin
- How to win enemies: Trump orders Palestinians to 'accept Jerusalem as the capital of Israel or lose hundreds of millions in aid'
- As walls close in on FBI, the bureau lashes out at its antagonists
- Liberia imposes 12-month moratorium banning the practice of female genital mutilation
- Home Depot giving one-time cash bonuses to employees after passage of tax reform legislation
- Russia's State Duma wants to ban practice of 'baiting stations' to train hunting dogs, but Senate opposed
- DOJ sparks backlash from 'snowflake' mayors after threatening to subpoena sanctuary cities
- Cop robbed innocent man at gunpoint and filed false report claiming he was the victim to cover his tracks
- "They were like animals": France goes nuts for discounted Nutella (VIDEO)
- Cops whisper to each other to turn off body cams as they beat and rob man
- If you homeschool your children you'll be treated like a criminal
- 'Addictive' social media should be regulated the same as tobacco industry - tech CEO Benioff
- German judge removes cross from courtroom during trial of Afghan migrant, faces backlash
- Poll: 80 Percent of Americans want merit-based legal immigration, not chain migration
- Anti-Semitic Tirade on Western Pro-Kremlin Site Betrays Ignorance of Russia
- James Woods lays into Jeff Sessions and 'missing' FBI text messages on Twitter
- Opiate Express: Illegal Chinese-made drugs entering US via regular mail
- Raqqa Syria: Ten thousand bodies discovered in several mass graves
- Sick society: Study finds cuckolding can be 'positive experience' for couples
- Patriarch of Russian Orthodox Church seeks special status for large families
- NeverTrumpers' vexing question: What to make of Trump successes?
- Head of Italy's ultra-nationalist Lega Nord party Matteo Salvini vows to kick out 100k migrants per year if elected PM
- 'Believe the victim' movement compromises integrity of legal system, says report
- 1.7-billion-year-old sedimentary rocks from North America found in Australia
- Two narratives, one reality: J.M.N. Jeffries' long-lost account of how the Zionists stole Palestine
- Setting the record straight: 'The Post' is presenting fairy tales about the release of the Pentagon Papers
- Dead Sea Scrolls: New discoveries and what they might mean
- US experimented on hundreds of pregnant women with radiation during the Cold War
- Two Brothers: DNA solves the mystery of how these mummies were related
- Newly declassified files reveal strong British government support for Uganda dictator Idi Amin
- Historian compiles online database of declassified documents exposing 'the true history of British foreign policy since 1945'
- 5,500-year-old human remains found in Mayo, Ireland
- Fossilized scales found from 200m-year-old butterflies
- Archeologists unearth evidence of 'unusually sophisticated' technology beneath ancient 'pyramid' on Greek island of Keros
- Martin Luther King, Jr.'s 1967 speech: 'A genuine revolution of values'
- Book Review: Norman Finkelstein's 'Gaza' is an exhaustive act of witness
- Col. Jacques Hogard: The Hague has been biased & anti-Serbian for 25 years
- Scapegoating Jews, whitewashing Anglo-Saxons. Idea of Western supremacy over Russia is not a Jewish invention
- Churchill: Hero, racist, and imperialist
- The radical legacy of Martin Luther King - 'The Most Dangerous Negro'
- Debunking Russia Insider editor Charles Bausman's view of Jewish origins of Russian history's ills
- Divers in Mexico discover underwater tunnel network that could shine new light on ancient Mayan civilization
- 'Made in America': El Salvador's mass graves are the worst "shitholes"
- Not socially constructed: Wild chimp 'girls' play with 'dolls' too
- Music really is a universal language
- 'Conductive concrete' found to shield electronics from EMP attack
- Scientists viewing neutron star collision don't understand why X-ray glow keeps getting brighter
- New California geological data shows earthquake fault runs below Beverly Hill's famous shopping district
- Sci-Fi graphics get real: New laser system renders full-color 3-D images in thin air
- Human brains attained round shape over 200,000 years or more
- A virus-like protein is important for cognition and memory
- Chinese scientists successfully clone genetically identical primates
- New 3D image technique could make 'holograms' commonplace
- New population of world's rarest fish found in Tasmania
- Scientists find oxidized iron deep within Earth's mantle
- Seven new remote clusters of galaxies discovered by astrophysicists
- Neuroscientists Track Thought's Trip through Brain
- Practical applications for math: Students create mathematical formula for the perfect roast potato
- China Has Tested CRISPR Procedures on at Least 80 People
- $1.2 billion worth of cryptocurrencies stolen by hackers over last decade
- 'Undersea Mordor' found off Australia
- Linux creator blasts Intel over 'garbage' fix for critical CPU bug
- Facebook introduces new unit of time called the 'flick'
- 4.0 magnitude earthquake felt across Southern California
- Alpine resorts buried in the snow (PHOTOS)
- North Atlantic right whale discovered dead off Virginia coast, 1st in 2018
- 17-feet great white shark found dead on the east coast of Luzon Island, Philippines
- Paris flooding to get worse as Seine expected to rise despite break from "double the normal rainfall" (VIDEO)
- Two shallow earthquakes above magnitude 5.0 strike off California coast
- Strange sounds heard in the skies of Kuala Lampur, Malaysia
- Storm dumps foot of snow in northern California - Heavenly Ski Resort receives 18 inches - More of the same to come (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
- Arctic bird species, seen for the first time in Romania
- Tokyo hit with lowest recorded temperature in 48 years
- Well water levels changed in Florida after Alaska earthquake
- Animals are frozen solid as temperatures drop to -56 Celsius in Kazakhstan
- Shallow magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes off Russia's east coast
- Diver attacked by shark off New Caledonia
- Dead whale discovered in Marlborough Sounds, New Zealand, second for the area in 4 months
- Mayon volcano erupts again in the Philippines (UPDATE)
- All of Antarctica below freezing - Fake news says otherwise!
- Snowstorm smacks parts of Minnesota with up to 17 inches of snow in 24 hours (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
- Flood alerts in 30 departments of France as rivers burst banks
- String of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions hits Ring of Fire - at least five events in two days
- Loud, mystery boom rattles residents in southern Maine
- Loud boom rattles homes in southern Arkansas; officials unaware of cause
- Residents of North Routt, Colorado trying to solve mystery of what rattled homes
- Police in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania investigating reports of loud booming noise
- Bright meteor fireball over the US Midwest seen as far south as Alabama
- Mysterious boom shakes homes in northern Illinois
- SOTT Focus: Michigan Meteor Event: Fireball Numbers Increased Again in 2017
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Michigan; USGS registers impact as M2.0 earthquake - fragments found (UPDATE, PHOTOS)
- Albertans report meteor fireball over the province
- Second meteor fireball flashes over Ohio
- Meteor fireball seen over Northland, New Zealand
- Astronomer attributes flash of light, sonic boom in Dallas/Ft. Worth neighborhood to exploding meteorite
- 'Green comet' spotted in Dubai skies
- Mysterious boom shakes homes, windows in Seattle, Washington
- Very bright bolide turns night into day over vast area of Russia
- Bright green meteor fireball startles viewers in northeastern Pennsylvania
- Brilliant blue-green meteor fireball lights up sky in Manitoba, northwestern Ontario
- Mysterious blazing object lights up the night sky over Ocaña, Colombia
- Several reports of a bright flash of light in the skies of North Dakota, Minnesota
- Mystery boom shakes Michigan village blamed on 'frost quake'
- Study suggests drinking coffee reduces risk of depression
- Flu season in the US causing supply shortages with some areas seeing double the patients
- Psilocybin mushrooms reduce authoritarianism and boost nature relatedness
- Is the way we walk wrong? People in the medieval era walked differently (VIDEO)
- Rise of autoimmune disease linked to intestinal permeability
- Spike in flu cases: seriously ill patients in limbo, waiting on hospital beds in US
- Scientists say obesity is like a contagious disease
- Mother of woman who died of flu urges young people to take symptoms seriously
- Just as in humans, vaccines for fish don't prevent disease
- Buyer beware: US FDA just approved GMO rice
- The healing and pain relieving power of loving touch
- Enough already! Leading hospital systems to make their own drugs amid skyrocketing prices and shortages
- Chromotherapy: What you can heal with colored light
- Fizzled: Diet Coke's moment of panic
- Unnecessary C-sections: Evidence grows that normal childbirth takes longer than we thought
- Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller destroys the microbiome in humans and soils
- Immunization Information Systems : 'Police state' registry system being set up to track your vaccination status
- Could high vaccination rates be the reason Mississippi has the worst health in the nation?
- Flu season exposes the IV saline solution shortage as just the tip of the iceberg
- SOTT Focus: Stupid Things Vegans Say: The Word Salad of Dr. Milton Mills
- Psychopaths do their best under abusive bosses
- Pets grieve too: How to help your surviving pet deal with a loss
- Japanese words for 'space' may change your view of the world
- 6 traits that show you are dealing with a narcissist
- Dog alerts owner to gas leak at home
- Study finds excessive screen time on cellphones linked to lower level of happiness in teens
- MIT researchers theorize confusing range of autism symptoms related to inability to predict what will happen next
- When mom feels depressed, baby's cells will feel it too
- Family dinners boost childrens' communication skills
- Generation Degeneration: Never being offline is a double-edged sword
- Living the way of the Samurai warrior in everyday life: The seven principles of Bushido
- Jordan Peterson: 'The pursuit of happiness is a pointless goal. You need an AIM'
- Christie Blatchford interviews 'warrior for common sense' Jordan Peterson
- Equine therapy: Horses are helping veterans with PTSD
- SOTT Focus: Jordan Peterson Goes International: Takes London by Storm
- Read to lead and learn: How to digest books 'above your level' and increase intelligence
- Study finds young men prefer women of normal weight between 110 and 150 pounds over skinnier peers
- The Non-Scientist's Guide to Reading and Understanding a Scientific Paper
- Leading a happier life is about individual growth through finding meaning
- Parents who do these 3 things likely to raise violent narcissists
- Irish exorcist priest calls in for back up amid dramatic increase in demonic activity (VIDEO)
- Will aliens save humanity? Probably not
- UFO video is the start of 'War of the Worlds' claims US Navy pilot
- Mysterious gamma rays are alien messages claims MIT astronomer
- Repeated Mothman sightings in Chicago
- Airmen involved in 'The Rendlesham Forest Incident' possibly abducted
- Woman films vertical UFO over Mexico
- Manhattan reported more UFO sightings in last two years than any other borough
- 'We are property' - 'Zoo Theory' finally explains why aliens haven't contacted us yet
- State of California takes lead with 490 UFO sightings in 2017
- Extraterrestrial Fascinations: The Pentagon and UFOs
- Will the next UFO disclosure be "biological threats from outer space?"
- Enormous train of mystery flashing lights seen from across the US (VIDEOS) - UPDATE: Related to meteor fireball event?
- Strange lights filmed above Sheffield, UK
- Alex Tsakiris interviews Stanton Friedman on Jacques Vallee and UFOs/Consciousness
- Retired Navy pilot David Fravor describes 2004 encounter with UFO off San Diego coast
- Disclosure! Pentagon releases footage of USAF jets chasing UFO in 2004 (VIDEO)
- The truth is out there: The Pentagon's secret search for UFOs
- Spontaneous human combustion? Man dies after bursting into flames in unexplained circumstances in London street
- The Patterson-Gimlin Bigfoot film: Why it should concern scholars of human origins
- Bad to the bone: Vladimir Putin's extraordinarily badass alpha male walk (VIDEO)
- Man claiming personal relationship with magical super-being says 'fake news' stories are harming society
- CNN suddenly concerned about very real threat of asteroid impacts amid government shutdown
- 100% of the world's politicians owned by the richest 1%
- Want to date a Russian woman? Here are 7 reasons why it might end in disappointment
- Putin weaponizes sheep and launches sneaky attack on US bases in Romania
- Fallon parodies upcoming 'Fake News Awards'
- Montrealer creates parked DeLorean snow sculpture - police confused
- No joke! President John Tyler, born 1790, has two living grandsons
- 'Accidentally shifted to an alternative reality in 2012' admit CERN scientists
- Feeling Left Out of Popular Victimhood Culture? Pre-made Status Updates For Jumping on The #MeToo Bandwagon
- BadDay.mpg: One of the internet's first viral videos has a heck of a history
- What should Putin hack next in 2018?
- Jonathan Pie: Oprah for US president! Really?
- Poroshenko gets owned twice in 3 weeks by Russian pranksters (VIDEO)
- Golden Globe red carpet fashion: Unisex jumpsuits keep the focus on actors' work
- Very cheeky! Commuters bare bottoms for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
- €1.3mn gold-plated vodka bottle stolen - Bottle found intact at building site, drained of vodka
- Little dog lives to bark her tale after being snatched by an eagle
- Waggy New Year! Russian Armed Forces show off their canine colleagues
Quote of the Day
In the end, we return to the question, just how much do you love truth? Do you really love truth or are you just curious? Do you love it enough to rebuild your understanding to conform to a reality that doesn't fit your current beliefs, and doesn't feel 120% happy? Do you love truth enough to continue seeking even when it hurts, when it reveals aspects of yourself (or human society, or the universe) that are shocking, complex and disturbing, or humbling, glorious and amazing - or even, when truth is far beyond human mind itself? Just how much do we love truth? It's a good question to ask ourselves, I think.
Recent Comments
Bwahahaha, that is rich. Russian technology is quite a bit less expensive and works better. If you have Russian technology, you won't need to...
Not any snowmobiles or tracks around. We have lots of snow in the mountains around here, Vancouver Island, as well.
Wow, what a gem of a woman she is.
Zuckerborg, the master of group think.
Truth, knowledge, etc, are all like love, and come from the same source. When asked “what is love?” everyone describes what love does. But no one...
Comment: In the new American justice system, trying to prove you're innocence is incontrovertible proof of guilt.