Society's Child
Danish inventor reportedly tied up, tortured Swedish freelance journalist before murdering her
Sputnik
Tue, 23 Jan 2018 23:51 UTC
According to prosecutors, Madsen allegedly planned the murder before meeting up with Wall. He brought tools such as pipes, screwdrivers and a saw onto his home-built submarine so that he could torture the writer. These tools were used to hit, cut and stab Wall.
Though the cause of death has yet to be determined, prosecutors indicated Wall either died by strangulation or by having her throat slit.
Madsen, who was initially arrested in August 2017, was charged with murder; dismembering a corpse; sexual assault; endangering the lives, mobility and health of others; and deliberately sinking his submarine on January 16, the International Business Times reported.
The charge of endangering others' lives resulted from Madsen sailing into the routes of cruise and cargo ships around the time that the murder was committed.
Although the 46-year-old inventor admitted to dismembering and dumping Wall's remains in the ocean, he has repeatedly denied murdering or sexually assaulting the journalist.
The 30-year-old journalist was last seen on August 10, 2017, after the aerospace engineer took her out on the 56-foot submarine that he'd built. Wall boarded Madsen's submarine with the intention to get more information for a story that she was planning to write on the inventor.
Wall was reported missing by a friend on August 11, the day after she'd supposedly toured the submarine. Incidentally by this time, Madsen was already in police custody, as officials were investigating the case of his sunken sub. When asked about Wall's whereabouts, Madsen simply stated that he'd dropped her off on a beach a few hours before running into the troubles that ended with his submarine sitting at the bottom of the sea.
However, Madsen has repeatedly changed his account of what happened.
In one statement to police, Madsen claimed he'd opted for a sea burial for Wall after she'd died of carbon monoxide poisoning and in another statement he admitted that the journalist had actually died after a hatch fell on her head.
Suspicion around Madsen began to grow as officials realized that the sea burial Wall was given involved her body being cut up into pieces and bagged with pieces of metal so it would be weighed down to the seafloor.
Madsen, who will remain in police custody until his trial on March 8, faces a life sentence for the charges against him.
Comment: Submarine owner accused of killing Swedish journalist kept snuff videos in his workshop - UPDATE: Body parts of journalist found
Latest News
- Siberian policemen rescue bus passengers trapped as temperatures sank to -40 degrees Celsius
- New Jersey spent $42mn in taxpayer money settling crimes committed by police
- CIA director makes surprising admissions in rare public appearance
- $1.2 billion worth of cryptocurrencies stolen by hackers over last decade
- Nude man slips down sex shop steps; in critical condition
- Deceitful Europe is attempting to undercut Iran's nuclear agreement
- Danish inventor reportedly tied up, tortured Swedish freelance journalist before murdering her
- Family sues for $5 million after cop refuses to apologize for beating autistic teen
- SOTT Focus: Is 'Russia Collusion' Narrative About to Come Crashing Down?
- Los Angeles teen arrested for sitting wrong way on the train, swarmed by over a dozen cops
- Chinese military attache to Moscow: Russia, China should stand together to protect world against American aggression
- FBI official: Top FBI agents may have been saying far worse than 'first we f*** Flynn and then we f*** Trump,' investigations to continue
- Montana governor signs executive order forcing net neutrality
- Day 4 roundup of Turkey's Operation Olive Branch in northern Syria
- Jordan Peterson vs Cathy Newman, Revenge of the SJW Spin Doctors
- John Coleman, founder of the Weather Channel and global warming sceptic, passes away
- Liberal feeding frenzy: Princeton offers to give students $10k for those willing to hold 'identity and difference' events
- America is broke and 'fiscally responsible' Republicans couldn't care less
- New York City sues Big Pharma for role in city's opioid epidemic
- Just as in humans, vaccines for fish don't prevent disease
- CIA director makes surprising admissions in rare public appearance
- Deceitful Europe is attempting to undercut Iran's nuclear agreement
- SOTT Focus: Is 'Russia Collusion' Narrative About to Come Crashing Down?
- Chinese military attache to Moscow: Russia, China should stand together to protect world against American aggression
- FBI official: Top FBI agents may have been saying far worse than 'first we f*** Flynn and then we f*** Trump,' investigations to continue
- Day 4 roundup of Turkey's Operation Olive Branch in northern Syria
- America is broke and 'fiscally responsible' Republicans couldn't care less
- Tillerson blames Russia for alleged Syrian chemical attack no matter who actually carried it out
- Top DOJ and FBI officials allegedly use burner phones to avoid scrutiny from federal investigators
- FBI's standard operating procedure is suppressing and destroying evidence
- Israeli pilots take a stand by refusing to 'deport refugees to their death' amid mass deportation of Africans
- FBI investigator sent "jaw dropping" text message that there was nothing to Trump-Russia collusion
- Could it be this man knows more than Robert Mueller?
- The upcoming Russia-Ukraine war, update and analysis
- Back to the future: Trump Administration's new defense strategy is Cold War redux
- Pyongyang tells Geneva it possesses 'powerful, reliable' deterrent to counter any nuclear threat
- Draft of Trump's $1 trillion infrastructure plan leaked
- Central banker warns the world financial system is as dangerous today as at peak of 2008 bubble
- Things are getting worse, not better in the land of the free!
- Blowback: How US drones, coups and invasions create more violence
- Siberian policemen rescue bus passengers trapped as temperatures sank to -40 degrees Celsius
- New Jersey spent $42mn in taxpayer money settling crimes committed by police
- Nude man slips down sex shop steps; in critical condition
- Danish inventor reportedly tied up, tortured Swedish freelance journalist before murdering her
- Family sues for $5 million after cop refuses to apologize for beating autistic teen
- Los Angeles teen arrested for sitting wrong way on the train, swarmed by over a dozen cops
- Montana governor signs executive order forcing net neutrality
- Jordan Peterson vs Cathy Newman, Revenge of the SJW Spin Doctors
- John Coleman, founder of the Weather Channel and global warming sceptic, passes away
- Liberal feeding frenzy: Princeton offers to give students $10k for those willing to hold 'identity and difference' events
- New York City sues Big Pharma for role in city's opioid epidemic
- Video shows LAPD officer dragging 18yo woman off train and arresting her for not removing her feet from a seat
- Western civilization and its enemies
- Actress Suzanne Somers is huge fan of Trump but believes it's career suicide to admit it in LA
- 'Fake news, I'm coming to gun you down': Man arrested after threatening CNN staff
- 'Spypod': Apple to release smart speaker to record owner's voice commands
- Violent deaths of LGBT Brazilians hits all-time high
- Families of Mali's military hostages killed in French airstrike look for answers
- US citizen fatalities, injuries in Kabul hotel attack
- Schumer caves on shutdown, leftists lose their minds
- Dead Sea Scrolls: New discoveries and what they might mean
- US experimented on hundreds of pregnant women with radiation during the Cold War
- Two Brothers: DNA solves the mystery of how these mummies were related
- Newly declassified files reveal strong British government support for Uganda dictator Idi Amin
- Historian compiles online database of declassified documents exposing 'the true history of British foreign policy since 1945'
- Over 5,000 year-old human remains found in Mayo, Ireland
- Fossilized scales found from 200m-year-old butterflies
- Archeologists unearth evidence of 'unusually sophisticated' technology beneath ancient 'pyramid' on Greek island of Keros
- Martin Luther King, Jr.'s 1967 speech: 'A genuine revolution of values'
- Book Review: Norman Finkelstein's 'Gaza' is an exhaustive act of witness
- Col. Jacques Hogard: The Hague has been biased & anti-Serbian for 25 years
- Scapegoating Jews, whitewashing Anglo-Saxons. Idea of Western supremacy over Russia is not a Jewish invention
- Churchill: Hero, racist, and imperialist
- The radical legacy of Martin Luther King - 'The Most Dangerous Negro'
- Debunking Russia Insider editor Charles Bausman's view of Jewish origins of Russian history's ills
- Divers in Mexico discover underwater tunnel network that could shine new light on ancient Mayan civilization
- 'Made in America': El Salvador's mass graves are the worst "shitholes"
- Drugs and corruption: How US money propped up former Peruvian president Fujimori
- Syria's de-mining operation uncovers ancient Greek mosaic floor
- From Siberia to Crimea: A look back at US-Russian relations and imperial interests
- $1.2 billion worth of cryptocurrencies stolen by hackers over last decade
- 'Undersea Mordor' found off Australia
- Linux creator blasts Intel over 'garbage' fix for critical CPU bug
- Facebook introduces new unit of time called the 'flick'
- Scientific breakthrough in tractor beam technology could levitate humans one day
- Super blue blood moon promises a triple whammy of lunar treats on January 31
- Smart critters - Crows make hooked tools
- Intermediate-sized asteroid to fly safely past earth February 4th
- Killer viruses from outer space might be more common than we think
- If you are craving carbs, blame your brain says Japan study
- Russia, Canada, Northern European countries identified as prime targets for Earth-bound meteorites
- Another possible nova in constellation Circinus
- Rocket launch over Japan appears similar to California UFO reports
- Mysterious microbiome: Treating disease by nudging the microbes inside us
- Jupiter's stunning storm clouds captured in latest Juno probe flyby
- The question of when human life begins is still a point of contention for some
- Trees that need and miss the mammoths
- NASA's Chandra Observatory data reveals the aftermath of explosive neutron star merger is more crazy than scientists thought
- Survival advantage: From birth on, females are hardier
- Study: Nearly imperceptible changes in how people move could diagnose neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism
- Kazakhstan hit by Arctic chill, temperatures down to -40 degrees Celsius with 3 people freezing to death
- Winter low of -44.5 deg C strikes Heilongjiang, China
- Mudslide pushes bus to ravine in Colombia killing 13
- Tsunami warning for US and Canadian Pacific coast after 8.2 magnitude earthquake strikes in Gulf of Alaska - UPDATE
- Japan: Volcanic eruption near ski resort sets off avalanche - One killed, 16 injured
- Powerful 6.0 magnitude earthquake hits off coast of Java, Indonesia
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: What scientists now know about the impending Mini Ice Age but aren't saying (VIDEO)
- Heavy snowfall causes chaos in Alpine region, highest accumulation of snow for 19 years in Switzerland
- Heavy snow humbles the global elite at summit in Davos, Switzerland
- Waiting for some global warming - USS Little Rock stuck in ice in Montreal and may not move until March
- Japan's biggest snowfall in years paralyzes Tokyo transportation system
- Deer are dying from mysterious chronic wasting disease sparking concerns the infection could spread to humans
- Over a meter of snow in 24 hours for Mount Washington in British Columbia
- Snow depth in Sweden sets new seasonal record
- Mayon volcano erupts again in the Philippines
- Mystery grows as earthquake swarm in Reno, Nevada lasts 7 days straight
- Several ski resorts in the Alps cut off AGAIN as heavy snowfall closes rail and road links
- At least 12 snowy owls from the Arctic found dead in Kansas, likely starved to death
- New eruption at Kadovar Island volcano in Papua New Guinea
- Snow blocks 5,000 kilometers of roads in Morocco
- Residents of North Routt, Colorado trying to solve mystery of what rattled homes
- Police in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania investigating reports of loud booming noise
- Bright meteor fireball over the US Midwest seen as far south as Alabama
- Mysterious boom shakes homes in northern Illinois
- SOTT Focus: Michigan Meteor Event: Fireball Numbers Increased Again in 2017
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Michigan; USGS registers impact as M2.0 earthquake - fragments found (UPDATE, PHOTOS)
- Albertans report meteor fireball over the province
- Second meteor fireball flashes over Ohio
- Meteor fireball seen over Northland, New Zealand
- Astronomer attributes flash of light, sonic boom in Dallas/Ft. Worth neighborhood to exploding meteorite
- 'Green comet' spotted in Dubai skies
- Very bright bolide turns night into day over vast area of Russia
- Bright green meteor fireball startles viewers in northeastern Pennsylvania
- Brilliant blue-green meteor fireball lights up sky in Manitoba, northwestern Ontario
- Mysterious blazing object lights up the night sky over Ocaña, Colombia
- Several reports of a bright flash of light in the skies of North Dakota, Minnesota
- Dazzling green meteor fireball seen flying above Peterborough, UK
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over New England
- Meteor fireball explodes over Crimea
- Slow-moving meteor fireball filmed over Spain
- Just as in humans, vaccines for fish don't prevent disease
- Buyer beware: US FDA just approved GMO rice
- The healing and pain relieving power of loving touch
- Enough already! Leading hospital systems to make their own drugs amid skyrocketing prices and shortages
- Chromotherapy: What you can heal with colored light
- Fizzled: Diet Coke's moment of panic
- Unnecessary C-sections: Evidence grows that normal childbirth takes longer than we thought
- Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller destroys the microbiome in humans and soils
- Immunization Information Systems : 'Police state' registry system being set up to track your vaccination status
- Could high vaccination rates be the reason Mississippi has the worst health in the nation?
- Flu season exposes the IV saline solution shortage as just the tip of the iceberg
- SOTT Focus: Stupid Things Vegans Say: The Word Salad of Dr. Milton Mills
- Flu epidemic set to hit UK as 8.3 million now suffering symptoms
- US flu season gets worse, busiest week for flu symptoms in nine years
- Medicinal agroforestry: Amazon tribe saves plant lore with 'healing forests' and encyclopedia
- Silent killer chemicals: How to reduce your exposure to hormone-disrupting chemicals
- CRISPR-edited food may be in supermarkets sooner than you think
- CDC funded study says flu may be spread just by breathing
- Parents speak out about Tamiflu making their children sick and crazy
- 'No dessert until you eat your cricket': Insects set to enter market after EU ruling
- Japanese words for 'space' may change your view of the world
- 6 traits that show you are dealing with a narcissist
- Dog alerts owner to gas leak at home
- Study finds excessive screen time on cellphones linked to lower level of happiness in teens
- MIT researchers theorize confusing range of autism symptoms related to inability to predict what will happen next
- When mom feels depressed, baby's cells will feel it too
- Family dinners boost childrens' communication skills
- Generation Degeneration: Never being offline is a double-edged sword
- Living the way of the Samurai warrior in everyday life: The seven principles of Bushido
- Jordan Peterson: 'The pursuit of happiness is a pointless goal. You need an AIM'
- Christie Blatchford interviews 'warrior for common sense' Jordan Peterson
- Equine therapy: Horses are helping veterans with PTSD
- SOTT Focus: Jordan Peterson Goes International: Takes London by Storm
- Read to lead and learn: How to digest books 'above your level' and increase intelligence
- Study finds young men prefer women of normal weight between 110 and 150 pounds over skinnier peers
- The Non-Scientist's Guide to Reading and Understanding a Scientific Paper
- Leading a happier life is about individual growth through finding meaning
- Parents who do these 3 things likely to raise violent narcissists
- More and more Russians believe in life after death
- Reciting complex Sanskrit chants shown to boost cognitive regions in brain
- Will aliens save humanity? Probably not
- UFO video is the start of 'War of the Worlds' claims US Navy pilot
- Mysterious gamma rays are alien messages claims MIT astronomer
- Repeated Mothman sightings in Chicago
- Airmen involved in 'The Rendlesham Forest Incident' possibly abducted
- Woman films vertical UFO over Mexico
- Manhattan reported more UFO sightings in last two years than any other borough
- 'We are property' - 'Zoo Theory' finally explains why aliens haven't contacted us yet
- State of California takes lead with 490 UFO sightings in 2017
- Extraterrestrial Fascinations: The Pentagon and UFOs
- Will the next UFO disclosure be "biological threats from outer space?"
- Enormous train of mystery flashing lights seen from across the US (VIDEOS) - UPDATE: Related to meteor fireball event?
- Strange lights filmed above Sheffield, UK
- Alex Tsakiris interviews Stanton Friedman on Jacques Vallee and UFOs/Consciousness
- Retired Navy pilot David Fravor describes 2004 encounter with UFO off San Diego coast
- Disclosure! Pentagon releases footage of USAF jets chasing UFO in 2004 (VIDEO)
- The truth is out there: The Pentagon's secret search for UFOs
- Spontaneous human combustion? Man dies after bursting into flames in unexplained circumstances in London street
- The Patterson-Gimlin Bigfoot film: Why it should concern scholars of human origins
- Exorcism performed on teen girl who goes to a school where there have been a number of 'strange manifestations'
- CNN suddenly concerned about very real threat of asteroid impacts amid government shutdown
- 100% of the world's politicians owned by the richest 1%
- Want to date a Russian woman? Here are 7 reasons why it might end in disappointment
- Putin weaponizes sheep and launches sneaky attack on US bases in Romania
- Fallon parodies upcoming 'Fake News Awards'
- Montrealer creates parked DeLorean snow sculpture - police confused
- No joke! President John Tyler, born 1790, has two living grandsons
- 'Accidentally shifted to an alternative reality in 2012' admit CERN scientists
- Feeling Left Out of Popular Victimhood Culture? Pre-made Status Updates For Jumping on The #MeToo Bandwagon
- BadDay.mpg: One of the internet's first viral videos has a heck of a history
- What should Putin hack next in 2018?
- Jonathan Pie: Oprah for US president! Really?
- Poroshenko gets owned twice in 3 weeks by Russian pranksters (VIDEO)
- Golden Globe red carpet fashion: Unisex jumpsuits keep the focus on actors' work
- Very cheeky! Commuters bare bottoms for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
- €1.3mn gold-plated vodka bottle stolen - Bottle found intact at building site, drained of vodka
- Little dog lives to bark her tale after being snatched by an eagle
- Waggy New Year! Russian Armed Forces show off their canine colleagues
- Mattis' presentation of US policy in Syria becomes a little clearer with some word substitution
- Bodycam footage of The Ruthless Squirrel of Brockport finally released by police
Quote of the Day
Cowardice asks the question: "Is it safe?" Expediency asks the question: "Is it politic?" Vanity asks the question: "Is it popular?" But conscience asks the question: "Is it right?" And there comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular but one must take it because one's conscience tells one what is right.
Recent Comments
Shinto background affect that seems similar to the 'Native American' thinking as well... In this case, it would fall into the usual "Japanese...
“The purpose of the Constitution , as Thomas Jefferson put it, is to serve as chains to bind the mischief of government,” I consider the...
From what I've heard, the problem isn't fixable without a major slowdown of the chips' processing ability... as per its design, in agreement with...
The 'bidding' process continues.... as the herd is culled.
They are doing their job... even if unaware of what their role is... creating as much chaos as possible, which is why they are never held...
If I thereby sound Islamic, so be it. It makes better sense than spending money for this scumbag psychopath to live X more years.
R.C.