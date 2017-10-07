Society's Child
Submarine owner accused of killing Swedish journalist kept snuff videos in his workshop - UPDATE: Body parts of journalist found
RT
Thu, 05 Oct 2017 12:30 UTC
Peter Madsen, a Danish inventor, is suspected of the murder and mutilation of 30-year-old journalist Kim Wall in August. He maintains that Wall died accidentally when a 70kg submarine hatch fell on her, before he disposed of her body in the sea.
On Tuesday, a judge extended the police detention of Madsen while the investigation into Wall's death continues.
The decision came after special prosecutor Jakob Buch-Japsen cited DNA findings and the discovery of violent snuff videos on a computer in Madsen's Copenhagen spacelab as strengthening the case against the inventor.
"I think it's quite clear that the suspicion has significantly strengthened," Buch-Jepsen told the court.
It's claimed the videos, showing women being tortured and murdered, belonged to Madsen. The 46-year-old has denied the allegation, saying he was not the only person with access to the computer, reported Danish broadcaster DR.
The exact cause of Wall's death has not yet been confirmed. However, the journalist's body was dismembered and the court also heard that an autopsy report uncovered evidence that Wall had suffered a violent attack prior to her death.
The report also found DNA belonging to Wall on Madsen's neck and nails.
Wall had reportedly gone to visit Madsen onboard his UC3 Nautilus submarine with the view of producing an article about the inventor.
On August 11, Madsen was rescued after he was spotted standing on the tower of the submarine while the vessel began to sink.
In the aftermath, the disappearance of Wall, whose articles have been published by the New York Times and other high-profile publications, aroused suspicion.
Madsen initially claimed that he dropped Wall off alive on Refshaleon Island in Copenhagen. He later admitted the journalist had died while on board the UC3 Nautilus.
Comment: (UPDATE - Oct. 7) Danish police have found missing parts of Kim Wall's dismembered body. Her head and legs were found at sea in weighted bags, along with her missing clothes. Madsen insists her body was intact when he threw it overboard, but the presence of torture and mutilation videos on his hard drive make his numerous denials harder to believe. Additionally, the recovered head contradicts Madsen's version of events:
There is "no sign of fracture on the skull and there isn't any sign of other blunt violence to the skull," he said, citing an autopsy carried out overnight.
Locating Wall's head has been a priority for investigators, as the final autopsy on the torso was not able to establish the cause of death.
However, it did show multiple mutilation wounds to Wall's genitals.
...
Jensen said the divers on Friday found the clothes and body parts in bags weighed down with metal pieces. Her torso had also been weighed down when it was found, also in Koge Bay.
"Yesterday morning we found a bag within which we found Kim Wall's clothes, underwear, stockings, and shoes. In the same bag laid a knife, and there were some lead pipes to weigh the bag down," he said.
"Around dinnertime we found one leg, and then another leg. And then we found a head that also laid in a bag, and was weighed down with multiple metal pieces."
Jensen said police would continue to search for her arms.
Link to Japanese tourist?
Police have previously said they were re-examining the unresolved case of a Japanese tourist whose mutilated body was found in a Copenhagen harbour in 1986, to see if there was any possible link to the Wall case.
Kazuko Toyonaga, a 22-year-old student, was on vacation in Europe when she disappeared. Her legs were found in a plastic bag floating in the waters off Islands Brygge, a harbour in Copenhagen.
Wall worked as a freelance journalist based in New York and China, and her articles were published in The Guardian, The New York Times and others.
At the time of her disappearance, she was believed to be working on a feature story about Madsen, an eccentric, well-known figure in Denmark.
Madsen has successfully launched rockets with the aim of developing private space travel.
His homemade submarine Nautilus, launched in 2008, was the biggest private sub ever made when he built it with help from a group of volunteers.
