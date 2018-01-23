ACLU:
"Enough is enough. We cannot rely on empty promises from those who have already proven to play politics with the lives of Dreamers. Today, Republicans - and too many Democrats - in Congress betrayed our American values and allowed bigotry and fear to prevail. But too many lives are on the line and too much is at stake to give up on this fight. Let it be known - we will be watching, and will make sure voters this November know if their representatives stood for Dreamers or for their deportation."MoveOn.org:
"This is a bad, outrageous deal. Trump and Republicans in Congress stood with their anti-immigrant nativist base, and too many Democrats backed down, abandoned Dreamers, and failed to fight for their values.Think Progress:
"The fight is far from over-with days until DACA expires for all recipients and with the Senate now likely to consider the Dream Act that the vast majority of Americans support, the grassroots progressive movement is committed to mobilizing alongside Dreamers until we win."
America's Voice:
"Last week, I was moved to tears of joy when Democrats stood up and fought for progressive values and for Dreamers. Today, I am moved to tears of disappointment and anger that Democrats blinked," said Frank Sharry, executive director of the immigration advocacy group America's Voice.Progressive Change Campaign Committee:
"Today's cave by Senate Democrats-led by weak-kneed, right-of-center Democrats-is why people don't believe the Democratic Party stands for anything."Etc.
"These weak Democrats hurt the party brand for everyone and make it harder to elect Democrats everywhere in 2018."
Glorious cannibalism at work.
