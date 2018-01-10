Dreamers take over Senate building
The Center For American Progress (CAP) Action Fund circulated a memo on Monday calling illegal immigrants brought here at a young age - so-called "Dreamers" - a "critical component of the Democratic Party's future electoral success."

The memo, co-authored by former Clinton communications director Jennifer Palmieri, was sent around to allies calling on Democrats to "refuse to offer any votes for Republican spending bills that do not offer a fix for Dreamers and instead appropriate funds to deport them."

President Donald Trump's administration moved to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy in September, which former President Barack Obama instituted through executive order to keep immigrants who came here as children from being deported.

Trump called on Congress to find a legislative fix for young immigrants, or "Dreamers," facing deportation. House lawmakers recently put forward a bipartisan DACA compromise bill that also claims to address worries over chain migration. However, it's unclear if the bill will pass.

"The fight to protect Dreamers is not only a moral imperative, it is also a critical component of the Democratic Party's future electoral success," reads Palmieri's memo, obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation.

"If Democrats don't try to do everything in their power to defend Dreamers, that will jeopardize Democrats' electoral chances in 2018 and beyond," reads the memo. "In short, the next few weeks will tell us a lot about the Democratic Party and its long-term electoral prospects."

Fox News Host Tucker Carlson confronted Center for American Progress senior fellow Henry Fernandez on the memo. CAP Action is the 501(c)(4) political group, a sister group of the think tank where Fernandez is technically employed. (Interview starts at 3:10)


Here is CAP's memo on Dreamers.