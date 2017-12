© Global Research

Legalizing 2 million illegal immigrant "Dreamers" would cost the government $25.9 billion over the next decade, asthe Congressional Budget Office said Friday.Immigrant-rights activists have argued that legalizing Dreamers would be a financial boon to the country, but the CBO and the Joint Committee on Taxation suggested otherwise, saying thatThe findings could be a blow to activists who have demanded the bill be included in any year-end spending deal. Congress already struggles to find offsets for other spending, and digging a hole more than $25 billion deeper could be difficult."In total, CBO and JCT estimate that changes in direct spending and revenues from enacting [the bill] would increase budget deficits by $25.9 billion over the 2018-2027 period," the budget analysts said in their analysis.Under the bill, anyone brought to the U.S. as a minor who has worked toward an education and kept a generally clean criminal record could apply for immediate legal status. Most of those would go on to be able to apply for citizenship eventually.analysts predicted.Even people who can't speak English would be able to qualify for tentative legal status because the educational requirements can be done in Spanish, the CBO said.The new CBO report looked only at the taxes paid and benefits collected by Dreamers. It did not include a "dynamic" score looking at the costs and benefits once the effects on the economy are included.Past CBO estimates of broader immigration legalization bills have done "dynamic" scoring, and those found legalizing migrants would be a positive factor in the near term because there would be more people working above board, paying taxes.