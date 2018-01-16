Earth Changes
Young girl killed by pit bull terrier in Duncan, Oklahoma
Dallas Franklin
kfor.com
Mon, 15 Jan 2018 14:19 UTC
kfor.com
Mon, 15 Jan 2018 14:19 UTC
Jason Dodge told KFOR he left his 3-year-old daughter, Rylee, at home with his mom.
He had only been gone about 20 minutes when he got the terrible phone call that Rylee had been mauled by a dog.
Dodge says he had just taken in the pit bull 5 days earlier from a friend and that there were no warning signs that the dog could be vicious.
He says his daughter opened up the front door to play with the dog and it attacked her.
Dodge says he came home to a bloody scene, his mom lying on top of the dog and his daughter lifeless.
When officers arrived on scene, the dog ran from the area, according to KSWO.
Later, when officers found the dog, police say the dog came towards the officers and was shot and killed.
Sadly, the girl did not survive her injuries.
She was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Witnesses are still being interviewed to determine what led up to the attack.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- 11 dead after floods and landslides in the Philippines
- What do Donald Trump's attacks on Pakistan mean? It's all about Afghanistan
- God Save Our Union: Poll Claims Brits up for Second Brexit Referendum
- Flash flooding hits parts of Fiji
- Amnesty International's Margaret Huang, is barking up the wrong tree
- Young girl killed by pit bull terrier in Duncan, Oklahoma
- Convicted murderer assaults 7 French prison guards amid protests for more security
- Erdogan will continue Syria talks with Putin instead of Trump
- Report: Erdogan to launch airstrikes on US-backed Kurds in Syria
- US media response to Ahed Tamimi completely reverses reality
- Free Syrian Army begs CIA to revive weapons aid program to terrorists
- 39-year-old father who lived in US for 30yrs deported to Mexico - too old for DACA
- Russia & China are creating 'real global alternative' to US dollar
- Policing sexual desire: The #MeToo movement's impossible premise
- Peak hysteria? Japan issues false missile threat
- SOTT Focus: Bullshit For Breakfast: Kellogg's Processed Breakfast Cereal Health Claims Are Reasonably Unbelievable
- NYPD go crazy, beat down, taser man over failure to use turn signal
- Parents charged with torture after escaped teen helps save her 12 starving siblings
- Lithuania bars Kadyrov, Bastrykin and 47 other Russians under Magnitsky law
- France under Macron: RT reporter barred from media event for the second time this week
- What do Donald Trump's attacks on Pakistan mean? It's all about Afghanistan
- God Save Our Union: Poll Claims Brits up for Second Brexit Referendum
- Amnesty International's Margaret Huang, is barking up the wrong tree
- Erdogan will continue Syria talks with Putin instead of Trump
- Report: Erdogan to launch airstrikes on US-backed Kurds in Syria
- Free Syrian Army begs CIA to revive weapons aid program to terrorists
- Russia & China are creating 'real global alternative' to US dollar
- Lithuania bars Kadyrov, Bastrykin and 47 other Russians under Magnitsky law
- France under Macron: RT reporter barred from media event for the second time this week
- Flashback: Democrats: The real war party
- Why the media is losing its mind over DACA
- US, Canada to host world summit on N. Korea, snubbed - Russia and China will receive a brief on results
- Assault on civil liberties passes the House due to Democratic 'defections'
- Sanctions, subversion, and color revolutions: The US-directed disruption of elections in Cambodia
- New "art selfie" app sparks privacy concerns about Google building facial recognition database
- US traps itself with new Syrian policy: Unsustainable military occupation, pushes Turkey to reinforce Astana agreement
- While you weren't looking: 4 privacies you didn't know you lost
- Double standards: Rand Paul defends Trump's 'sh*thole' remark, blasts Lindsey Graham's hypocrisy
- Meet the Russia expert who worked on two of Fusion GPS' most controversial projects: Edward Baumgartner
- Economists in agreement: Trump, not Obama, gets credit for the booming economy
- Convicted murderer assaults 7 French prison guards amid protests for more security
- US media response to Ahed Tamimi completely reverses reality
- 39-year-old father who lived in US for 30yrs deported to Mexico - too old for DACA
- Policing sexual desire: The #MeToo movement's impossible premise
- Peak hysteria? Japan issues false missile threat
- NYPD go crazy, beat down, taser man over failure to use turn signal
- Parents charged with torture after escaped teen helps save her 12 starving siblings
- Leaked email to IOC President Bach: 'WADA has been used for politics from the beginning'
- Federal judge drops sex charge against doctor in first female genital mutilation case
- Toronto: Alleged scissors attack on 11yo girl's hijab that triggered outcry 'did not happen', say police
- Pope Francis warns world is 'one accident' away from nuclear holocaust, 'we are at the very limit'
- Swedish government warns citizens: Be prepared for at least a week without help
- Condoleeza Rice warns #MeToo movement risks turning women into 'snowflakes'
- What happened to world reserve currencies during previous periods of transition?
- Terrorism ruled out after explosion causes building collapse and multiple injuries in Antwerp, Belgium
- Flashback: Orthodox TV hits the airwaves, Russian style
- Harder for Canadians to legally immigrate to the US due to Trump's policies and criteria
- SOTT Focus: Even Ethnic Male Feminists Aren't Safe From #MeToo
- Dolores O'Riordan, lead singer of The Cranberries dies unexpectedly at 46
- Canadian Liberals in 2017: "No Nafta!" - Canadian Liberals in 2018: "Trump bad, save Nafta!"
- Drugs and corruption: How US money propped up former Peruvian president Fujimori
- Syria's de-mining operation uncovers ancient Greek mosaic floor
- From Siberia to Crimea: A look back at US-Russian relations and imperial interests
- Oldest discovery of its kind: Ancient icy tomb of a Scythian prince, anticipate hidden treasures
- DNA analysis finds food poisoning bacteria caused Mexican epidemic
- Politization of child support: From welfare state to police state
- The CIA's long-standing policy of assassinating international leaders - and getting away with it
- Artefacts dating back to Ice Age found by villagers near Thirsk, UK
- Strange fates of those who saw JFK shot
- Russian archaeologists discover new species of 10-ton, 40-foot dinosaur in Siberia
- Giza Pyramid mystery chamber may hold Pharaoh's 'throne of iron' made of meteorites
- Dormition Caves Monastery in Crimea, carved into mountain where legendary dragon was slain (PHOTOS)
- Ancient Phoenician DNA suggest they were 'explorers and traders, never conquerors'
- Surprising stereotypes preserved in the minds of Russians about inhabitants of the old cities of Rus
- The book that turned America's Evangelicals Zionist: The Scofield Bible
- Medieval scroll reveals the real-life 'Game of Thrones' tale
- 300,000 priests murdered during Bolshevik persecution for refusing to renounce position (VIDEO)
- Oldest depiction of a supernova found in 5000 year-old rock art in India
- 500,000yo hunter-gatherer 'paradise' discovered near busy Israeli roadway
- Pirate paper fragments reveal Blackbeard's reading habits
- Why do hurricanes form eyes?
- Possible nova in southern Constellation Musca
- Reservoir 'swans': Aquatic robots deployed to monitor water pollution without disturbing surroundings
- New study shows how brain networks are linked to chronic pain
- Cryogenics and 3-D printing creates super soft structures that replicate brain and lungs
- Exoplanets discovered rotating at "perfect fifth" intervals
- Gates Foundation hired PR firm Emerging Ag to manipulate UN over Gene drives
- Chernobyl disaster site repurposed for solar energy project (PHOTOS)
- Sex totalitarianism: Dutch blockchain company creates app 'for giving consent'
- Life imitates art: Pizza Hut's 'Black Mirror announcement,' pole dancing robots & other strange takeaways from CES 2018
- Falling rocket booster explodes near a town in China
- Comet 41P record-breaking slowdown could cause it to break up or change direction
- Orangutans know herbal medicine
- Scientists create creepy tin foil robot baby to study risks of "bio junk" on dirty floors (VIDEO)
- High-tech Dr. Dolittle: Scientists want to use AI to translate animal-speak into human language
- "Unfortunate risk": Uproar over contraceptive app after 37 users fall pregnant
- Milky Way's stellar 'rainbow' captured in stunning Hubble image
- Mystery deepens over fate of $1B missing spy satellite as Pentagon refuses to disclose information
- Little-known 2012 volcanic eruption was actually the largest in over a century say scientists
- Astronomers catch supermassive black hole emitting a 'double burp' after feasting on hot gas
- 11 dead after floods and landslides in the Philippines
- Flash flooding hits parts of Fiji
- Young girl killed by pit bull terrier in Duncan, Oklahoma
- Shallow 4.3 magnitude earthquake rattles Greece, tremors felt in Athens
- SOTT Focus: California Mudslides, a Sign of Worse to Come?
- Snow blankets parts of central and northern Greece (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)
- Signs and Portents: Two-headed snake found outside Branson, Missouri
- Thousands flee as Mayon volcano erupts in Philippines
- Australian birds have weaponized fire: Astonishing research indicates black kites are purposefully spreading wildfires
- Erie in Pennsylvania on pace for snowiest season with 136.5″ of snowfall so far this winter
- Nearly two feet of snow wallops Wilmington, Massachusetts
- Record-cold wave recedes, but now ice jams are causing flooding in US northeast
- Leopard attacks five people in Maharashtra, India
- Expedition reports findings from Havre Volcano in south Pacific Ocean, site of major 2012 underwater eruption
- Evidence of something much bigger: New bee species found thriving in former Arctic nuke site - study
- Shallow 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes southern Peru, leaves 1 dead and 20 injured
- Mayon Volcano in Philippines spews ash, threatens major eruption
- Wolf discovered in northern Belgium, first time in over 100 years
- Academics and politicians looking to blot out the sun and make it colder!
- Heavy snowfall continues in western to northern Japan, 128 cms (50 inches) in 24 hours for Hiroshima Prefecture
- Meteor fireball seen over Northland, New Zealand
- Astronomer attributes flash of light, sonic boom in Dallas/Ft. Worth neighborhood to exploding meteorite
- 'Green comet' spotted in Dubai skies
- Very bright bolide turns night into day over vast area of Russia
- Bright green meteor fireball startles viewers in northeastern Pennsylvania
- Brilliant blue-green meteor fireball lights up sky in Manitoba, northwestern Ontario
- Mysterious blazing object lights up the night sky over Ocaña, Colombia
- Several reports of a bright flash of light in the skies of North Dakota, Minnesota
- Dazzling green meteor fireball seen flying above Peterborough, UK
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over New England
- Meteor fireball explodes over Crimea
- Slow-moving meteor fireball filmed over Spain
- Meteor fireball flashes across Finnish skies; more than 200 sightings
- Meteor fireball with sonic boom reported over Townsville, Queensland
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over southern Norway
- Loud, house-shaking boom heard around Bakersfield, California
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Wisconsin's capital
- Fragmenting meteor fireball captured over Russia's Sochi (VIDEO)
- Meteor fireball filmed over Denver area
- Loud explosion shakes houses as suspected meteorite hits Thunder Bay, Ontario
- SOTT Focus: Bullshit For Breakfast: Kellogg's Processed Breakfast Cereal Health Claims Are Reasonably Unbelievable
- SOTT Focus: Statin Drugs - The Real Reason Official Guidelines Still Demonize Fats Despite the Evidence?
- From 'baby brain' to 'man flu': Crazy myths or real ailments? (POLL)
- Multivitamin and folic acid use lowers autism rates
- 'The children can not concentrate' Dutch Pediatricians call for ban on sale of energy drinks to kids
- Surprise! Research shows little Calcium in bone broth
- Proper exercise can reverse damage from heart aging
- The FDA's current position on the regulation of homeopathic drugs? Illegal
- The pernicious dark side of toxic 'Forever Chemicals'
- Beauty may be only skin deep but mercury toxicity is systemic - the health dangers of skin bleaching products
- Public health emergency - more people killed from opioids than leading diseases
- Restricting Eating Times Boosts Quality of Life in Neurodegenerative Disease
- The "Deadly Breast Cancer Gene" Is A Myth, Lancet Study Confirms
- Bitter pill to swallow: Why iodine tablets won't save you from nuclear fallout
- Tap water toxins: 170 million Americans in 50 states exposed radioactive tap water
- Unlike anti-depressants, psilocybin mushrooms can actually cure depression
- Mental Health, Inc. exposes the greed and cronyism behind some of Big Pharma's worst excesses
- Sand-eating Lithuanian woman claims eating a 'mineral diet' cured her brain tumor (VIDEO)
- Surprise! Safety of childhood vaccination schedule still unproven
- Fever following a vaccine may be common, but it's never normal
- The great unravelling: Why we must break to make ourselves whole
- Once you change the stories you tell yourself, you change your life
- SOTT Focus: What if Everything We've Been Told About Depression is Wrong?
- Perfectionism: The risky personality trait on the rise in the young
- 10 years of research reveal multiple causes to bipolar disorder
- Common thinking errors: How to recognize logical fallacies so that they can be prevented
- Rethinking gratitude for the new year
- Truly understanding the reasons why procrastination happens takes looking at multiple variables
- Study finds psychopaths use these words twice as often as others
- When and how to show courage in the face of feeling vulnerable
- What's driving young peoples' obsession with perfection?
- Chronic morning headaches linked to depression and anxiety
- Getting the statistics right: The majority of kids cease to feel transgender as they get older
- 12 questions that can change your life forever
- Depression in men: Stigma and the fear of discovery
- New Year's Resolutions: Changing your life is harder than a drunken promise
- Inspiring example of how a loving bond between owner and dog brought new meaning to life
- How to tell when you are talking to a psychopath
- Best Friends For 60 Years Discover They Are Brothers
- Fear and intrusive thoughts - The signs that someone really has OCD
- Woman films vertical UFO over Mexico
- Manhattan reported more UFO sightings in last two years than any other borough
- 'We are property' - 'Zoo Theory' finally explains why aliens haven't contacted us yet
- State of California takes lead with 490 UFO sightings in 2017
- Extraterrestrial Fascinations: The Pentagon and UFOs
- Will the next UFO disclosure be "biological threats from outer space?"
- Enormous train of mystery flashing lights seen from across the US (VIDEOS) - UPDATE: Related to meteor fireball event?
- Strange lights filmed above Sheffield, UK
- Alex Tsakiris interviews Stanton Friedman on Jacques Vallee and UFOs/Consciousness
- Retired Navy pilot David Fravor describes 2004 encounter with UFO off San Diego coast
- Disclosure! Pentagon releases footage of USAF jets chasing UFO in 2004 (VIDEO)
- The truth is out there: The Pentagon's secret search for UFOs
- Spontaneous human combustion? Man dies after bursting into flames in unexplained circumstances in London street
- The Patterson-Gimlin Bigfoot film: Why it should concern scholars of human origins
- Exorcism performed on teen girl who goes to a school where there have been a number of 'strange manifestations'
- Very bizarre encounters with truly surreal and mysterious humanoids
- Mothman Math: Entwining dates, disasters and deaths with the number '13'
- Yetis are just bears. Or are they?
- The Mike Mansholt story - possible Missing 411 case in Malta or foul play?
- Woman gives up men to have sex with ghosts
- BadDay.mpg: One of the internet's first viral videos has a heck of a history
- What should Putin hack next in 2018?
- Jonathan Pie: Oprah for US president! Really?
- Poroshenko gets owned twice in 3 weeks by Russian pranksters (VIDEO)
- Golden Globe red carpet fashion: Unisex jumpsuits keep the focus on actors' work
- Very cheeky! Commuters bare bottoms for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
- €1.3mn gold-plated vodka bottle stolen - Bottle found intact at building site, drained of vodka
- Little dog lives to bark her tale after being snatched by an eagle
- Waggy New Year! Russian Armed Forces show off their canine colleagues
- Mattis' presentation of US policy in Syria becomes a little clearer with some word substitution
- Bodycam footage of The Ruthless Squirrel of Brockport finally released by police
- 'Meddling ain't easy': Lavrov riffs on Russophobia during late-night talk show
- Guinness record: Russian orchestra plays all 9 Beethoven symphonies in one concert
- Priceless! Tucker Carlson lists 100 ridiculous things libtards deem racist
- Why not? Body building Russian priest is training both mind and body
- Bitcoin: Is it nothing but monkey business?
- Beluga Whales Respond To Man's Beluga Song
- The chief construction supervisor of bridge connecting Russia to Crimea is a cat
- Granny accidentally decorates family Christmas tree with...panties?
- Killary Clinton gets a message from her future self
9 January 2018: Mudflows cause at least 20 deaths in Montecito, California
Quote of the Day
Each of us tend to think we see things as they are, that we are objective. But this is not the case. We see the world, not as it is, but as we are - or as we are conditioned to see it.
- Stephen. R. Covey
Recent Comments
is it Kurdistan, or Turdistan, the new u.s./zionland created "shithole"?
"With everything that is in play, perhaps even the Establishment faction that wants out of the EU..." Someone's got too many baby Brit devils...
If a dude in a hoody with a gun pulls me over in an unmarked 1990's whatever it is......I ain't stopping. Thugs
Some hit-and-miss, but mainly pretty interesting speculations re: 'Who is Julian Assange?' from RichPlanet TV....[Link]
Sorry for the top sane people