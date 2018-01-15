© AFP 2018/ GUILLAUME SOUVANT

The Irish singer-songwriter's publicist confirmed Monday that The Cranberries frontwoman had passed away in London while in town for a recording session.A statement put out by the publicist said that O'Riordan could provide no details as to the cause of death. "Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time," the statement said.The rockstar was best known as the lead singer of The Cranberries, an Irish alternative rock band that enjoyed great local and international success starting in the early 1990s, going on to sell over 40 million records. Notable for O'Riordan's haunting mezzo-soprano voice and strong-Limerick accent, The Cranberries would go on to sell five albums, with hits including Linger and Zombie, before taking a break in the 2000s before reuniting in 2009.In the late 2000s, the singer launched a solo career, recording two solo albums. In 2014, she also joined alternative rock band D.A.R.K, becoming the band's lead vocalist. A native of Ballybricken, Ireland, O'Riordan is survived by her three children.The singer-songwriter's death was a heavy blow to fans, who justly pointed out that O'Riordan was simply 'way to young' to pass away.