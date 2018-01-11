© Metroland North York Mirror



A large sinkhole shut down two traffic lanes on Yonge St., just north of York Mills Rd., on Wednesday.City work crews are attending to the large sinkhole, which appeared Wednesday morning at William Carson Cres., just south of Highway 401, and is large enough to swallow a car.While the cause of the sinkhole is yet unknown, city workers speculate it may have been caused by a water main breaking during the recent deep freeze. With temperatures warming, it may well be possible the frozen water from the leak melted, creating a pool of liquid and causing the street to cave in.Source: Metroland North York Mirror