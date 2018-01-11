Five successive earthquakes,, struck Iran's western provinces of Kermanshah and Ilam on Thursday, nearly two months after a massive temblor killed over 600 people in Kermanshah and displaced thousands of others.The consecutive temblors hit near the cities of Soumar and Gilan-e-Gharb in the province of Kermanshah and the city of Zarneh in Ilam province.On November 12, a 7.3-magnitude quake hit Kermanshah, killing more than 620 people and injuring around 10,000 others, mainly in the city of Sarpol-e Zahab and the nearby villages.Iran is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, being crossed by several major fault lines that cover at least 90% of the country.The deadliest quake in Iran's modern history happened in June 1990, devastating many areas in the northern province of Gilan and killing around 37,000 people.In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake in the province of Kerman flattened the historic city of Bam, killing more than 26,000 people.