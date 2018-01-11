chart
Five successive earthquakes, all measuring above 5 on the Richter scale, struck Iran's western provinces of Kermanshah and Ilam on Thursday, nearly two months after a massive temblor killed over 600 people in Kermanshah and displaced thousands of others.

Since Thursday morning, nine quakes have shaken Iran's western regions near the common border with Iraq, including four measuring lower than 4 on the Richter scale.
The consecutive temblors hit near the cities of Soumar and Gilan-e-Gharb in the province of Kermanshah and the city of Zarneh in Ilam province.

On November 12, a 7.3-magnitude quake hit Kermanshah, killing more than 620 people and injuring around 10,000 others, mainly in the city of Sarpol-e Zahab and the nearby villages.

Iran is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, being crossed by several major fault lines that cover at least 90% of the country.

The deadliest quake in Iran's modern history happened in June 1990, devastating many areas in the northern province of Gilan and killing around 37,000 people.

In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake in the province of Kerman flattened the historic city of Bam, killing more than 26,000 people.