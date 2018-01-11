Society's Child
#MeToo is about destroying masculinity, not about sexual harassment
Suzanne Venker
Washington Examiner
Thu, 11 Jan 2018 11:39 UTC
Washington Examiner
Thu, 11 Jan 2018 11:39 UTC
The thing about grievances is they're a lot like crabgrass: The more heat they get, the more it spreads. That's what's happening in Hollywood right now with the #MeToo movement and its faux concern for victims of sexual harassment.
The current outcry against men in power has nothing to do with giving a voice to victims. It's about putting feminists in power.
To do that, they need a ringleader, or messiah - like Obama, but female. As of Sunday, their new messiah is Oprah.
If Oprah were president, women on the Left would finally get what they want: power. They already have it in the media and in the entertainment industry. But they want it - they need it - in the White House. Hollywood and the media change hearts and minds, but government makes it official.
What would feminists do with this power? Among other things, destroy all that is left of men and masculinity. Listen carefully to Oprah's speech: "We all have lived too many years in a culture broken by brutally powerful men. For too long women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak their truth to the power of those men. But their time is up."
Note the phrases "we all" and "their truth." The message of "we all" is that America isn't fraught with a few bad apples, but deluged in evil men. And only feminists can stamp them out.
As for "their truth," it speaks volumes. For this group, truth is whatever women say it is. There is no objective truth. Case closed.
At the end of the day, what feminists want is a whole new America. And they will band together until they get it.
Still not convinced? In 2009, Maria Shriver, along with the left-wing think tank Center for American Progress, produced an exhaustive, 400-page document entitled "The Shriver Report: A Woman's Nation Changes Everything" - and delivered it to each of the Fortune 500 CEOs and all 535 members of Congress. Shriver and company, including Oprah, claim government policies and laws "continue to rely on an outdated model of the American family."
We are no longer living in a "man's world," they write. We now live in a "woman's world."
The path to change? The debut of a matriarchy: "A new day is on the horizon," Oprah shouted on Sunday to her followers, who stood and cheered wildly. Some even cried.
It was the perfect culmination to "The Shriver Report." "As we move into this phase we're calling a woman's nation," it notes, "women can turn their pivotal role as wage-earners, as consumers, as bosses, as opinion-shapers, as co-equal partners in whatever we do into a potent force for change. Emergent economic power gives women a new seat at the table - at the head of the table."
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Comment: