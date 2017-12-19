© Lwp Kommunikáció / Flickr

In sum, there are at least 20 different ways students and employees can be found guilty of sexual harassment, according to the policy. Campus officials state they will consider the 'totality of the circumstances' before deeming whether an act is sexual harassment.

How many women posting on #MeToo are telling the truth?

A Vague Crime with Accusations Sufficing to Convict

if there might be some gravy in the feedbag for women willing to cooperate with efforts to bring down men targeted for their politics. Or simply their authority.

MacKinnon's devouring blob is covered throughout the country by a mélange of federal, state, and city laws as a form of discrimination under human rights laws.

People Could Have Resolved Many Incidents Long Ago

Anne of Green Gables would have been capable of more grit than late-emerging complainants on network news.

The Idea Is to Subvert Cross-Sex Relationships

Mackinnon famously characterized heterosexuality as "the eroticization of dominance and submission."

Gender, as socially constructed, embodies it, not the reverse. Men and women are divided by gender, made into the sexes as we know them by the social requirements of its dominant form, heterosexuality, which institutionalizes male sexual dominance and female sexual submission. . . . [Sexuality is] a social construct of male power: defined on men, forced on women, and constitutive of the meaning of gender.

Accordingly, at the height of the women's movement, an obliging state adopted MacKinnon's Marxoid reduction of sexuality to power relations.

'Consent Puts the Woman on Trial'

has moved like metastatic cancer through the bloodstream of contemporary culture.

Sexual Harassment Laws Are a Social Control Technique

is not sexual harassment or female victimization. It is the ominous flight from due process.