In sum, there are at least 20 different ways students and employees can be found guilty of sexual harassment, according to the policy. Campus officials state they will consider the 'totality of the circumstances' before deeming whether an act is sexual harassment.

How many women posting on #MeToo are telling the truth?

A Vague Crime with Accusations Sufficing to Convict

if there might be some gravy in the feedbag for women willing to cooperate with efforts to bring down men targeted for their politics. Or simply their authority.

MacKinnon's devouring blob is covered throughout the country by a mélange of federal, state, and city laws as a form of discrimination under human rights laws.

People Could Have Resolved Many Incidents Long Ago

Anne of Green Gables would have been capable of more grit than late-emerging complainants on network news.

The Idea Is to Subvert Cross-Sex Relationships

Mackinnon famously characterized heterosexuality as "the eroticization of dominance and submission."

Gender, as socially constructed, embodies it, not the reverse. Men and women are divided by gender, made into the sexes as we know them by the social requirements of its dominant form, heterosexuality, which institutionalizes male sexual dominance and female sexual submission. . . . [Sexuality is] a social construct of male power: defined on men, forced on women, and constitutive of the meaning of gender.

Accordingly, at the height of the women's movement, an obliging state adopted MacKinnon's Marxoid reduction of sexuality to power relations.

'Consent Puts the Woman on Trial'

has moved like metastatic cancer through the bloodstream of contemporary culture.

Sexual Harassment Laws Are a Social Control Technique

is not sexual harassment or female victimization. It is the ominous flight from due process.

Sexual harassment digests aHarvey Weinstein with a college student who makes an awkward pass or a well-intentioned boss who compliments a dress.Are you exhausted with sexual harassment allegations? Their noise and strut are turning into one of those chronic conditions that we schlep around with, like athlete's foot. Or a hangnail.As I write this, Tennessee State University announces that it considers whistling "in a suggestive manner" to be sexual harassment. Depending on the tune, it may lead to suspension or expulsion. The College Fix explains In the expanding reach of sexual harassment, 20 ways today is a down payment on 30 ways tomorrow. Did this-or-that fellow do what a snowballing list of accusers claim he did half a lifetime ago? Are starlets-in-waiting gullible enough to go to a Hollywood mogul's hotel room to watch a video? Do such naifs actually exist, or are they mythical creatures, like bread-and-butter flies?There is a kind of baroque grandeur to the chorus of high dudgeon.Forgive me for wonderingIn a widening pool of indicters, there are bound to be women channeling George Washington Plunkett:Which ones are they? None of us know. Not really.What we do know is that something called sexual harassmentAs first introduced,Like that shapeless thing in the old sci-fi movie, "The Blob,"It digests a degenerate thug like Harvey Weinstein together with a college student who makes an awkward pass at a girl, an office worker who tells a risqué joke, or a well-intentioned boss who compliments a woman on her dress.Delirium over harassment plays out like the courtroom scene in "Alice in Wonderland." You remember it: The Queen of Hearts had made some tarts and someone took them quite away. Who did it? Theft is pinned on the Knave of Hearts, but evidence is a shambles, scanty at best. Accusations fly; denials tumble over each other. The king calls the jury to consider its verdict.That is where we find ourselves now in the flood of unverifiable allegations hemorrhaging from college campuses and corporate offices to the Capitol.How many women had a knife at the throat while they were propositioned, their knees patted, or their backsides-maybe-fondled? It was not threat of bodily harm, actionable in itself, that kept women in resentful silence all these years.Not all but enough of them, particularly in Hollywood,It is too late to adopt the posture, hand over pudenda, of the Venus of Modesty.Groping is high on the list of alleged offenses.We are not in crinolines. We can dig a high heel into an instep. Shout, kick, make a scene.. In the looking-glass world of harassment jurisprudence, every move, every exchange between a man and woman has become subject to forensic review. That is because heterosexuality was its intended target from the get-go.In "Toward a Feminist Theory of the State" (1989),The social roles of men and women are "created through the eroticization of dominance and submission." Sexuality itself is a form of power:In brief, masculinity is oppressive. Women need state clout to liberate them from the hierarchy of gender and its twin, harassment.The legal definition of sexual harassmentIt could range from a misdemeanor to a felony depending on . . . well, that depends.Elasticity accommodates MacKinnon's insistence on a woman's feelings as the gauge of reality in these matters. She calls it rape "when a women has sex and feels violated."as rape from harassment, because perception, not facts, is conclusive.The subjectivity of perception intrudes on what might otherwise be no more than a private matter between two parties. Let me illustrate.Not very long ago, a lesbian couple in my neighborhood wanted a baby. Not interested in adoption, they sought a pregnancy., they asked their music director if he would donate semen.Was the man made uncomfortable by the request? Did he consider himself humiliated? Might a request for his ejaculate constitute harassment? Had the choir loft suddenly become a hostile workplace? Possibly. But he did not say.Imagine a heterosexual couple in the same parish approaching a single woman to ask if, perhaps, she would consider gestational surrogacy. Like the music director, she could agree or not. She could as easily call a lawyer to discuss grounds for a harassment suit. After all, the proposal was deeply distressing. She suffers the anguish of it whenever she tries to enter the church. How can she worship in a place haunted by a demeaning overture? Humiliation keeps her out.Earlier this month, in an interview in The Times of India , MacKinnon restated her signature contention that consent in sexual matters is an "unequal concept." As her legal mind runs, "consent puts the woman on trial." It is men as a class that harassment law was designed to target. Writing in the New York Times after the 1991 acquittal of William Kennedy Smith in a celebrated rape case,Her assertion that gender is a tyrannical system of control, and that objectivity is mere cover for male bias,One consequence--of four decadesis the snowflake phenomenon on today's campuses. Lust for repressive measures with a chilling effect on free speech and associationError has no rights. Speech is violence. Threats to wellbeing lurk everywhere.Harassment law was a calculated move in a grander project of revising the way the First Amendment is traditionally interpreted. Civil society must reject the limits of prior traditions, including standards of evidence.Ultimately, what matters most in this cultural hysteriaSentence first-verdict afterwards. We are witnessing a replay on the level of farce of the old Soviet tactic of denunciation.Accusations alone, untested before a jury, are enough for today's untiring people's commissars.Vague or overbroad harassment statutes are no mere oversight. They are a technique perfected by(NKVD) under Joseph Stalin. Stalin's heirs thrive among campus officials, media pundits, EEOC bureaucrats, and politicians. Some 90 years after the purges of the 1930s, Stalin's ghost is dressed in motley. But it still stalks. And under the parti-colored costume are bloody rags.Could it be time to remove from criminal statutes an offense as pliable as sexual harassment?By manners, I do not mean etiquette