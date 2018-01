© PeopleImages / Getty Images

It's almost like this over-the-top, aggressive implementation of the tolerance doctrine isn't really making the world a more tolerant place at all.

On their mission to purge the world of thoughts and opinions that don't slot neatly into their moral agenda and worldview, the increasingly intolerant tolerance police have done some severe damage along the way.For the most part, these so-called scandals are initiated by those who identify themselves as liberals - and the lines of battle are drawn around issues of race, gender, sexual orientation etc.The examples are numerous, but one recent case stands out.In December, porn star August Ames committed suicide following a tweet expressing her preference not to shoot scenes with an actor who had previously done gay porn. The tweet sparked an onslaught of abuse against Ames who attempted to defend herself against accusations of homophobia, but it was too late. The modern judges of moral acceptability had already made up their minds. Ames deserved to be trashed endlessly online for her unacceptable lapse in moral judgement. One gay porn actor, Jaxton Wheeler, told Ames to apologize or "swallow a cyanide pill" - as if her personal preference was so heinous that she deserved to die for it. Days later she was found dead. The cause of her death was asphyxiation due to hanging.Ames' suicide is one of the more shocking stories, but there are countless examples of these moral 'controversies'.When actress Lili Reinhart posted a picture of a woman in a Halloween costume - painted head-to-toe in black paint to resemble a mythical demon - she was immediately accused by other Twitter users of being racially insensitive, making fun of black people and of not seeing the 'racist implications' of the costume. Of course, Reinhart apologized and deleted the tweet - because that's the only recourse following such an apparently massive indiscretion.Perhaps one of these uber-enlightened individuals should release a rulebook for everyone else to follow. After all, it's a minefield out there. So, I nominate the author of a blog post which warned parents of young girls not to allow them to dress up as Disney's Moana princess for Halloween because it risks "making fun of" Polynesian culture. One can easily imagine the same blogger writing an article complaining that it was 'racist' if white girls didn't want to dress up as Moana.The internet is littered with these petty controversies.When Vanity Fair recently poked fun at Hillary Clinton's long career in politics with a video that advised her to get a new hobby in the new year, like "knitting" or "improv comedy", it prompted yet another meltdown from the tolerance crew. You can't tell a woman to take up knitting, they roared, that's sexist! Or maybe...it's just a joke? But don't be silly, jokes aren't allowed anymore. Never mind that it was a woman who made the comments about Clinton in the light-hearted video.Or how about this gem? A janitor at an Indiana university was accused of "racial harassment" for the crime of reading a historical book about the Ku Klux Klan on his lunch break. The book in question was Notre Dame vs. the Klan: How the Fighting Irish Defeated the Ku Klux Klan. Keith John Sampson, the 58 year-old janitor, who was also a student at the university, tried to explain that it was a history book, but that wasn't good enough for the school's affirmative action officer, who told Sampson that "his conduct constituted racial harassment" and that he had exhibited "extremely poor judgement" by reading it out in the open.In another pathetic non-controversy, Wellesley College students started an online petition to have a statue of a sleepwalking man in underwear removed from their campus. The statue was part of an art exhibition. Within hours of its placement, the petition read, the sculpture had become "a source of undue stress" which caused "apprehension, fear, and triggering thoughts" for students who had experienced sexual harassment at the hands of men - although presumably not at the hands of scantily clad art installations.Then there's this guy , who thinks climate change deniers should be arrested. Or this guy , who thinks classic literature like The Great Gatsby or Mrs Dalloway should be marked with "trigger warnings" lest any fragile-minded student come across a passage which might upset their sensibilities. Professors should also "warn" their students, he says, about which passages in a novel may possess "triggering material" and which passages are "safer to read".The potential for any comment to erupt into a firestorm of controversy is so worrying to today's authors that hiring "sensitivity readers" in advance of publication has become commonplace. A sensitivity reader provides "feedback on issues like race, religion, gender, sexuality, chronic illness and physical disabilities". Critics of sensitivity reading say that it could lead to "sanitized books that tiptoe around difficult topics". It's not hard to see how that could happen.I recently came across a phrase I had somehow missed until now: No-platforming. It is the practice of banning certain groups from even taking part in a debate if certain cohorts find their views to be offensive. Take, for example, the fact that pro-life women were excluded from the Women's March in Washington, D.C., last year because their particular views on one issue didn't line up with the majority.It's no wonder that something as simple as a Halloween costume or a sculpture can send them into meltdown mode. The irony is, while the tolerance police are alienating well-meaning people by going after janitors for reading history books, protesting statues and campaigning for trigger warnings on books, the genuinely mean-spirited, overtly homophobic and racist people aren't getting any nicer.