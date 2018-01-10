© YouTube/Ryan Canty



Record sea ice off the coast between New York City and Massachusetts is blamed on a few hundred thousand square kilometers of sea ice missing around the edges of the 30 year average, interestingly, the area where the new record sea ice formed, isn't in the NSIDC sea ice maps as it doesn't get ice normally. A direct connection to disease outbreaks and grand solar minimums through 4000 years of time, just discovered connection between noctilucent clouds and temperatures in the N. Hemisphere through electromagnetic tele-connections.