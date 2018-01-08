While these images may look like the Arctic or Antarctica, they're actually much closer to home.As a result of the recent 'explosive cyclogensis' - a term used by meteorologists to describe dramatic or destructive unexpected weather events - the sea at Old Silver Beach in North Falmouth, Massachusetts has frozen over.Persistent temperatures as low as -20F (-30C) caused the upper layers of water to freeze solid enough for locals to walk on it. The frozen mass extended about 1 mile out from the beach.