Kerrigan and Harding
On Jan. 6, 1994 Nancy Kerrigan was leaving rehearsal for the U.S. Figure Skating Championship, when she was attacked by an unidentified assailant who struck her on the right knee with a metal battalion. Kerrigan's injuries forced her to drop out of the competition, allowing Tonya Hardin to win. It turned out that Harding's ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly, and her bodyguard hired someone to break Kerrigan's right leg so that she would be unable to skate. Harding escaped jail time by pleading guilty to conspiracy and only served three years of probation. (More at NY Daily News)

On Sunday night Hollywood elites wore black to their Golden Globes Awards in response to the latest rape and sex scandal by Hollywood elites.

They are very upset about sexual abuse in Hollywood and to prove it they all wore black. One actress even wore a $380 shirt to bring awareness to poverty and sexism.

woman with poverty is sexist t-shirt
Then later in the show they all cheered Tonya Harding - who conspired to break fellow skater Nancy Kerrigan's knee.

Wow.