On Sunday night Hollywood elites wore black to their Golden Globes Awards in response to the latest rape and sex scandal by Hollywood elites.
They are very upset about sexual abuse in Hollywood and to prove it they all wore black. One actress even wore a $380 shirt to bring awareness to poverty and sexism.
Wow.
#GoldenGlobes celebrates violence against #NancyKerrigan because #MeToo. https://t.co/n5vWn2gXxs— Andrew Marcus (@ImAndrewMarcus) January 8, 2018
Wait. She had a woman beaten. So much for #MeToo! They literally celebrated someone who committed violence against a woman!! https://t.co/5AUmPg8gTQ— Andrew Marcus (@ImAndrewMarcus) January 8, 2018