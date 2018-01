who are our allies in many ways

French President Emmanuel Macron said the policies concerning Iran of the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia may lead to war.in Paris during a talk with media outlets and diplomats, the Russian news channel RT reported Macron said in his statement,rather than its estranged trade partner Iran for a perceived risk of escalation.Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, an Iranian military officer currently acting as the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, in September said: "We will destroy the Zionist entity at lightning speed, and thus shorten the 25 years it still has left." He added: "."In November,. Mohammed bin Salman said this in an interview with the New York Times' Thomas Friedman.Earlier that month at the London-based think tank Chatham House, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that if Iran is capable of developing nuclear weapons, it will become "infinitely more dangerous" than North Korea.President Trump has accused Iran of not living up to the spirit of a deal agreed to by Iran, t. Trump declined to ratify the deal last year, kicking it over to Congress for approval or revision.Trump maintained Iran's alleged funding of terrorist groups, intervention in foreign countries and development of its ballistic missile program demonstrated the Tehran did not have peaceful intentions. Trump has criticized the administration of Barack Obama for agreeing to the deal, as did Netanyahu.