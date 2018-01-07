© Mohamed al-Sayaghi / Reuters



A Saudi jet has crashed in northern Yemen due to a "technical glitch," the Riyadh-led coalition says. Houthi rebels, however, claim they downed the aircraft, a media outlet affiliated with the group says.A Saudi-led coalition plane went down in northern Yemen on Sunday.The coalition has confirmed the loss of the plane, according to a statement carried by Saudi state news agency SPA. The jet belonging to the Saudi Royal Air Force experienced a technical fault and crashed in the war zone.The Houthi rebel-affiliated Al-Masirah news outlet claimed the plane in question was hit by "the Yemeni air defense." The outlet identified the jet as a. Saudi Arabia is the only country in the region using warplanes of this type.