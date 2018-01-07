A Saudi-led coalition plane went down in northern Yemen on Sunday.
The coalition has confirmed the loss of the plane, according to a statement carried by Saudi state news agency SPA. The jet belonging to the Saudi Royal Air Force experienced a technical fault and crashed in the war zone. The pilots survived the crash and were evacuated in a special joint search and rescue operation, according to the coalition.
The Houthi rebel-affiliated Al-Masirah news outlet claimed the plane in question was hit by "the Yemeni air defense." The outlet identified the jet as a British-made Panavia Tornado. Saudi Arabia is the only country in the region using warplanes of this type.
Comment: Both scenario's are possible because even with mountains of money, an endless supply of, often defective, weaponry and with illegal support from the UK and US, Saudi Arabia has shown itself to be completely inept in their relentless war of terror against Yemen, one of the poorest countries in the region: Successful Houthi Missile Attack on "Saudi War Ship" Spun as "Suicide Gunboat Attack"
Also See:
- Sinking feeling? UK's brand new £3.1bn aircraft carrier has sprung a leak as cost for F-35 jets skyrockets
- Crumbling military: US F-35 loses panel during training mission in Okinawa
- Saudi Crown Prince 'hungry for war' and Trump seems perfectly 'eager to comply'
- "Largest epidemic in the world": Yemen's man-made cholera epidemic pushing its health service to brink of collapse
- Confirmed: Houthis retake Sanaa, Yemen, former president Saleh killed