© A Huthi rebel fighter is seen atop an armoured vehicle in front of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa on December 4, 2017. AFP



The former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh has been killed today. Video of his dead body being thrown onto the back of a pickup is making the rounds. One hears Houthi slogans shouted in the background. The pictures show a gun wound on the chest and at the side of the head. The face is easily recognizable. There are also pictures of his ID card.Though several media report his death there is no confirmation yet from his GPC party or his family.Over the last few days Houthi media had announced several times that Saleh had been killed.This time the Houthi news proved right. The circumstance of Saleh's death are not known yet, but it was said that he was fleeing Sanaa when fate caught up with him.As we wrote in our recap on Saturday,. For more than two years he had allied with the Houthi against the U.S. and UK supported Saudi invasion and proxy forces. On Friday, after several days of local clashes with the Houthi, he hadFor a day his fighters, led by some 1,000 soldiers of Saleh's personal guards, were successful and the Houthi were kicked out of many of their positions.They occupied Saleh's media. His TV station started to transmit his enemies' chants. Over the last night and throughout today they defeated Saleh's troops.It is yet a mystery why not more of Saleh's supporters came to his help. Sanaa is his home-turf and whenever he had called for demonstrations in the city, hundreds of thousands attended. For much of his 34 years of rule as president and even after his forced resignation Saleh could call on the seven "collar tribes" whose territory surround the capital. This time they did not come to his help. Saleh also continued to command significant parts of the former Yemeni army. These currently hold positions far outside of Sanaa against Saudi proxy forces who try to conquer the mountainous territory of north-west Yemen. One wonders why he had not called them back in time.The Saleh family and clan is quite big and resourceful. Many of his relatives have held high military positions in the Yemeni army and keep enough money to pay for their troops loyalty. Some nephew of his may take up his banner. It is unsure though if such a replacement could gain the following of the former army units Ali Abdullah could call on.The Saudis had recently bet on Saleh to end the stalemate in their war on Yemen.The Houthi will continue to attack within Saudi Arabia and the fight the Saudi proxy forces on the ground will go on.It will need another breakthrough event for the war to stop.