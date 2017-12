© MEE/Sameer Sultan



9.8 million in acute need of assistance

seven million

at risk of famine

Civilians suffering

Fuel badly needed

humanitarian aid alone cannot help

fuel generators which power hospitals

and treat drinking water

If fuel is available in acceptable prices, then prices of basic commodities will decrease and hospitals can help patients



- Hospital worker in Hodeidah city

Looming malnutrition

I can bear hunger, but children cannot

Saudi Arabia may now be allowing some humanitarian aid into Yemen, but the blockade on all commercial goods remains firmly in place, and it is ordinary civilians who are paying the price.In the streets of Hodeidah, on the eastern coast of Yemen, Ahmed Showei walks the streets, peddling toys.Even before the blockade on Yemen was introduced, on 6 November, Showei, who is 43 and a father of six children, was struggling to make a living.But as prices have soared, he says his suffering has "doubled" and he can no longer earn enough to support his family with even meagre rations.The Saudi-led coalition closed the country's entire airspace and borders in retaliation for a missile launched at Riyadh by Houthi rebels.They soon- such as Aden and Hadhramout - and have now let some humanitarian aid into Hodeidah.But while the blockade has, Yemeni traders still cannot import fuel or other goods via Hodeidah's port, meaning prices ofShowei earns around YR500 ($2) a day, but this was only just enough to provide for his family even before the siege came into being."The ingredient for bread - wheat, flour and oil - are a priority for me as," he says.But now, since the blockade, prices have risen to such an extent that Showei cannot now provide his family with even the basic commodities."I used to buy food to last just a week, as I cannot afford to buy a 50kg bag of flour like rich people," he told MEE."I found that the."One kilo of flour now costs YR200, almost half his daily wage.As a result of the latest blockade, the World Food Programme has said it estimates an additional 3.2 million people have been pushed into hunger.And the UN has warned thatif it continues.The price of 20 litres ofin Hodeidah, with diesel prices having risen similarly.A cylinder of propane, used for cooking, has doubled in price from around $11 before the blockade to $22 now."I need to work two weeks just to buy propane," Showei added. "Soinstead of gas."Despite such cost-saving measures, the family is still struggling to such an extent that"I did my best to help my family but the bad conditions have not helped."As a last resort I had to ask one of my daughters to work at the house of a rich friend," Showei added.Unable to continue speaking, he could only repeat a prayer, asking God, "May Allah punish the people who aggravate our suffering."At least 20.7 million , according to the UN, with someAn estimated 17 million people -while a further, the UN said.Akram Ateya, a trader in Hodeidah city, said that, as traders can no longer import goods through the port."The prices of basic commodities have soared more than 40 percent because traders cannot import again via Hodeidah city and if we import via Aden, that will cost so much," Ateya told MEE."If we import via Aden, we would need to pay for checkpoints, transportation, taxes for Aden and Sanaa authorities and all these costs would be added to the price of food commodities."Civilians used to blame traders for any increase in prices, but this time residents of Hodeidah are pointing the fingers firmly at the Saudi-led coalition."Traders are also Yemenis and they are also victims of the blockade as they cannot import goods easily, so we should not blame them," said Najeeb Akram, formerly a fisherman, and now a vegetable seller."We blame the Saudi-led coalition that closed the port under the pretext of smuggling weapons," Akram told MEE."The Saudi-led coalition can make a number of other steps to prevent the flow of arms to the Houthis, without resorting to a blockade on Yemeni ports that will affect civilians."Many other Hodeidah residents, like Akram, used to work as fishermen, butThe Saudis also accused the Houthis of smuggling weapons via boats, so fishing is dangerous work in Hodeidah.Akram added: "I stopped working as a fisherman in 2015 and became a vegetable seller and it seems that."An official source in the Hodeidah province office confirmed to MEE that a ship of humanitarian aid arrived at the seaport on Sunday, but that traders are still unable to import any goods."Yemenis need aid but they also need to import fuel and other goods - the," the source said."Some hospitals in the city are on the brink of closure because of the fuel crisis as prices have soared to more than double after the blockade."Aid workers warned that even with the current restrictions lifted,The source added: "Fuel is the most important thing, so if the Saudi-led coalition will not allow traders to import it, we hope that humanitarian organisations provide Hodeidah and the surrounding areas with fuel."The Red Cross announced on Wednesday that it was buying 750,000 litres of fuel as a "stop gap" measure to provide Taiz and Hodeidah with enough power to operate water pumps for a month.The fuel and cylinders of propane in the government-controlled areas is cheaper than Houthi areas but the checkpoints between the Houthi and government areas prevent people transporting fuel between the government and Houthi-controlled areas.The price of 20 litres of petrol costs YR6,000 in Aden, but YR8,500 in Hodeidah. One propane cylinder costs YR2,500 in Aden but YR5,000 in Hodeidah.The source added: "Fuel is more important than anything else, if the fuel is available in acceptable prices, then prices of basic commodities will decrease and hospitals can help patients."The Yemeni government used to depend on local oil derivatives to provide markets with fuel but many firms stopped production when the war broke out in 2015.The UN estimates that aboutand almost two-thirds of the population are now facing hunger and urgently require life and livelihood-saving assistance.Without additional humanitarian and livelihoods support, both Hodeidah and Taiz provinces, together accounting for almost a quarter of Yemen's population, risk slipping into famine, according to the World Food Programme.Vendor Showei, who cannot provide his children with food, fears that his children will soon become malnourished."Until now my children have still been able to find something to eat, but," he said.."Save the Children said on 15 November thatShowei added: "I hope that the world hears the moan of hungry people in Yemen and end the atrocious war that deprived many people from food."