© Yuri Gripas / Reuters

US President Donald Trump took to his favorite social media outlet to refute claims concerning his mental stability made in a new 'tell-all' book about his administration.In 'Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House', author Michael Wolff alleges, among other things, that Trump is mentally unfit for office because he's "semi-literate" and often repeats the same three stories within a ten-minute period.In the series of tweets, the president also wrote that he won the White House election "on my first try," despite having launched a campaign for the post back in 2000.Trump had earlier tweeted that he considered Wolff a "total loser" and described reported book source and former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon as "Sloppy Steve."