Society's Child
'Freezing to death a horrible way to die': Ohio sheriff warns pet owners after dog was found frozen to death
RT
Fri, 05 Jan 2018 16:53 UTC
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones shared a warning to negligent pet owners on Facebook Wednesday after a dog warden made a welfare check at a residence, only to find the pup frozen to death in an outside dog house with no insulation
"The dog was frozen to death due to the severe cold weather," read the statement, before adding that "the Butler County Dog Warden provides straw at no cost for bedding for animals in outdoor kennels".
"Sheriff Jones would like to remind everyone that freezing to death is a horrible way for an animal to die," the statement continued, urging families unable to care for their pets in extreme temperatures to contact the sheriff's office for help.
"Mistreatment of animals is NEVER acceptable. The owners of the dog will be charged with Cruelty to a Companion Animal," Jones concluded.
The eastern United States is in the midst of a record-shattering freeze, with some areas experiencing severe blizzard conditions. The northeast is being hit particularly hard and a so-called "bomb cyclone" touched down on Thursday as conditions worsened.
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) warned animal owners to take proper precautions with their pets during colder months by making sure your pup has as an insulated and waterproof doghouse, and is never left outside during a "snowstorm or inclement weather including sleet, ice, snow, wind, or extreme cold."
Reader Comments
Bezel Bub 2018-01-05T19:05:19Z
Uncredible....I have a dog door and the inside of my house IS the dogs house...
Bezel Bub Lol! Talk about rule the roost! Dogs...best buddies...where else would they be? Never understood the "we don't let them on the sofa" thing.
Actually, freezing to death - once you're past the uncontrollable shivering part - should be fairly painless. Body and brain just become increasingly numb.
lsjarvi When you freeze to death, you end up falling asleep first, after the body tricks your brain into thinking it's warm. It is a relatively painless death because you sleep through it. My mother mentioned when I was a small child that was the way she wished to go, because it was painless. I think it would be worse to have a half-assed heated/insulated dog house, because the animal's suffering could be extreme even if it didn't die.
globalgrrl My Mum has said exactly the same thing globalgrrl. And totally agree regarding the kennel...it's a really shitty half way house in these conditions.
All.American.Are.Morons