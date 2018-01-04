Society's Child
Three or more Iranian soldiers killed by Kurdish forces
Fort Russ News
Thu, 04 Jan 2018 17:43 UTC
The official Twitter account of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan confirmed the deaths of at least three IRGC soldiers in the city of Piranshar in the province of Western Azerbaijan.
The Twitter account also revealed that the Kurdish Peshmerga forces, who mostly operate in Iraq, claimed that six IRGC were killed and seven injured.
This comes as days ago Kurdish and radical Islamist groups called for an armed uprising against the Iranian state as anti-government protests continue across the country.
It remains to be seen how central authorities in Iran react to the terrorist attack.
Reader Comments
Quote of the Day
The scientific discourse misses the fact that the ability to deny is an amazing human phenomenon, a product of sheer complexity of our emotional, linguistic, moral and intellectual lives. Denial is a complex unconscious defense mechanism for coping with guilt, anxiety and other disturbing emotions aroused by reality.
Recent Comments
Anti-Semites killing Semites... who would've thought of that happening in Zion? ;)
#1.... even TRumpy has decided to cancel his voter fraud group... if I heard right this morning... and we know the its going on... same as in...
either this guy is an idiot, or he didn't check out his candidate beforehand.... such as Trumpy fonting for the usual crew at Resort...
Title correction.... 1 where 0 should be... funny though. :)
Fact-check Iran: Online pictures, videos distort reality of protests. [Link] More fake stuff--- typical BS propaganda routine...