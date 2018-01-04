At least three Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) have been killed in western Iran yesterday.The official Twitter account of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan confirmed the deaths of at least three IRGC soldiers in the city of Piranshar in the province of Western Azerbaijan.The Twitter account also revealed that the Kurdish Peshmerga forces, who mostly operate in Iraq, claimed that six IRGC were killed and seven injured.It remains to be seen how central authorities in Iran react to the terrorist attack.