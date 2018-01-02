Vegetarians may like to claim they lead healthier lives, but it seems there is one area where they are missing out - in the bedroom.Before you drop your tofu and race to the butchers for something juicy, however, it's worth noting that the survey of 2,000 Britons was conducted by GourmetMeatClub.co.uk, which happens to be an online provider of grass fed, free range, ethically sourced meat.Broken down by country, the Welsh were the top of the carnal carnivore charts, with 49 per cent who ate meat every day reporting that they had sex one or more times every week.They were followed by the English on 46 per cent and the Scots on 40 per cent.Perhaps unsurprisingly, vegetarians expressed doubts about the poll. Sandra O'Sullivan, 41, of Hastings, East Sussex, said the research was 'crazy', adding: 'Vegetarians have as much sex as anyone else, although I must admit it's been a while for me now. I'm not tempted to start eating meat - I'll take my chances and stick to tofu.'Gareth Simpson, 36, of Edinburgh, Scotland, said he started each day with a bacon roll and often had steak for dinner - and romped with his girlfriend at least twice a week.The kitchen designer said: 'I've always eaten meat - it's a rare day when I don't have a bacon roll.'Now I know its linked to my sex life I'm not giving it up - in fact, I'm going to eat more.'