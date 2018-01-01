Political science and global studies professor George Ciccariello-Maher announced via Facebook that he would be resigning in order to continue "to support and work with (students) informally, whether in reading groups, in the streets, or both" so that he can battle against the so called "Right and White Supremacists" with the "establishment of the Campus Antifascist Network."
"After December 31st 2017, I will no longer work at Drexel University. This is not a decision I take lightly; however, after nearly a year of prolonged harassment by right-wing white supremacist media outlets and internet mobs...my situation has grown unsustainable," he wrote. "Staying at Drexel in the eye of this storm has become detrimental to my own writing, speaking, and organizing."Adding,
"We are at war, and academia is a crucial front in that war. This is why the Right is targeting campuses with thinly veiled provocations disguised as free speech. My case and many others show just how cynical such appeals are, and how little the Right cares about academic freedom. They will continue to attack me and many others, but from these attacks new unities spring dialectically forth: an upsurge in new AAUP chapters and the establishment of the Campus Antifascist Network (CAN), among others."He left his readers with a call to action.
"In the face of aggression from the racist Right and impending global catastrophe, we must defend our universities, our students, and ourselves by defending the most vulnerable among us and by making our campuses unsafe spaces for white supremacists."Ciccariello-Maher does not mention what these "attacks" entail and neglects to mention that his Christmas Eve 2016 tweet was not the only controversial thing that he has said over the past year.
As Campus Reform notes, "in March, Ciccariello-Maher made national news after he tweeted that he "tried not to vomit" after he watched an airplane passenger give up his first-class seat for a uniformed soldier; in November, he claimed "whiteness" caused the mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed 56 and wounded 500 others."
Again, Ciccariello-Maher does not mention what sort of attacks from the Right he is speaking about. Furthermore he wrongly lumps Conservative thinkers in with white supremacists. It is unclear if by "attacks" he means websites such as Campus Reform and TownHall fairly responding and reporting on his public statements or if he has experienced vitriolic and hateful death threats, intimidation, or harassment of any kind from either supposed Conservative thinkers or white supremacists, which of course would be unacceptable and disgusting.
But when asked for more comment on his resignation, he simply responded to Campus Reform, "F**k ya'll."
Comment: Good riddance. Ciccariello got off lightly by resigning. Just imagine the fallout if he would have called for "black genocide", "Jewish genocide", or claimed that "blackness" is what causes a disproportionate amount of crime in the U.S. The man is ideologically possessed and should not be around young people.