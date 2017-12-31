the eerie attempt to inject his "feminist" proclivities

2017 was not kind to the PM nor his government. And that last press conference? In Star Wars Yoda-tongue: Ill, it will bode for himWhat's true about first impressions - that you never get a second chance to make them - is logically symmetrical with the truth about last ones. No do-overs for them either, by definition. The last impression many Canadians have of Justin Trudeau in this year of Our Lord, 2017, was of him, shock-faced, rattled and babbling incoherently for a TV eternity of a minute and a half.For all the sense he made, he could have been speaking Njerep ( I have a Masters in Google search) a language that survives only on the tongues of four people in the entire world, the youngest of whom is already 60.It's not because the question was tough, nor could it possibly have been unforeseen.And, naturally, he was asked, how could a prime minister not have known that hopping on private helicopters on a "vacation" to the Aga Khan's private island, with buddies and Liberal party personnel in tow, was not - to use a word much in favour at Wilfrid Laurier U - problematic?This was not quantum mechanics. It was a hot issue for the PMO for all of 2017. Yet there he was in the Commons foyer, having been asked the inevitable question, looking gobsmacked and wounded, stammering like an old outboard motor on the last pint of gas, and stacking up enough non sequiturs and platitudes to fill a Costco warehouse. How bad was he?That was the last impression for public view Mr. Trudeau left for the year now gliding into its final hours. In the Star Wars Yoda-tongue: Ill, it will bode for him. Not smart, it will seem.The press, here and abroad, were no longer half-worshippers. His initiatives were seen by all critics, and some friends, too, as less policies than postures., too - not showing up, embarrassing Japan and angering the members of the TPP. The international press was starting to get a touch dismissive. Rightly so. After all, the "The world needs more Canada" sloganism,Next year's slogan - "Can I take a rain cheque on that" - will be more modest.His Number 2, Finance Minister Bill Morneau, made a perfect and protracted hash on the Trudeau tax policy - the one that was supposed to win the hearts of Mr. T's beloved middle class. That ticked off almost everyone in the middle class or aspiring to it, from dentists to sales clerks. The finance minister's campaign to sell the policy was a disaster, the climactic moment of which came with having the minister himself being, like his boss, under investigation for conflict of interest from the ethics commissioner.A government that spent a fortune on deliverology (which I personally think of as the Scientology of spin doctors) proved itself incapable of getting cheques out to its employees. The Canada 150 celebrations were, in the main, a dull bomb. There was more fervour and kick in the Chase the Ace phenom in the small town of Goulds outside St. John's.The most sensitive cabinet position, the minister for disabled persons, was filled by the most insensitive person in the cabinet, Kent Hehr - a politician in the Don Rickles mode.The MMIW inquiry is on yet another reset. The Energy East pipeline was, naturally, cancelled - another sacrifice to Mr. Trudeau's woeful attachment to the ignis fatuus of global warming.Meantime, south of us, the Trump kingdom is both more successful in reducing the dreaded carbon dioxide emissions and simultaneously leading a revival in the U.S. energy industry and putting a shredder to the EPA's cat's cradle of over-reaching regulations. And Trump has just passed a monumental change in the U.S. tax code, which will inevitably - just as his energy policies - place Canada at a massive industrial and economic disadvantage.He caps that with that parting press conference horror, signalling a prime minister struggling, anxious and incoherent - an image which, if it takes, will be fatal for an administration that has made the prime minister's image its only ace. Much like the Goulds, only in reverse.A bad year, it was.