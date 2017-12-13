However, it's becoming more apparent every day that Trudeau's brand of 'positive politics' is completely divorced from reality. His government has focused on ideologically-driven identity politics and political correctness, while paying almost no attention to the potential long-term ramifications of their actions. The outrageous scheme to 'reintegrate' ISIS fighters is a case in point.
Trudeau's government has introduced new legislation - Bill C-59 - which is meant to scale back on the freedom-impinging Bill C-51 that was introduced by the Harper government in 2015 (and which Trudeau's Liberals also voted in favor of). As the Toronto Star put it:
The political attack by the Conservatives came as parliamentary debate finally got underway on Bill C59 - a massive security package introduced by the Trudeau government to curb excesses of the Conservatives' Anti-Terrorism Act of 2015.Note the bolded text above. Bill C-59 leaves in the draconian spying measures that were implemented on the basis of protecting Canadians against jihadists, but seeks to remove the measures that stop those jihadists from settling in Canadian society. Make sense? Sure it does.
The New Democrats signaled they would not support the bill because it does not rein in the measures that violate Canadian freedoms and privacy rights.
However, the Conservatives claim the bill will only weaken national security agencies at a crucial time as the would-be caliphate of the group calling itself Islamic State collapses in Syria and Iraq under advances by the international anti-ISIS coalition.
The government has met harsh criticism in response to the bill, specifically over methods of dealing with jihadists who campaigned as proxy mercenaries in Syria returning to Canada. Conservative critics are beside themselves, wondering why on Earth the government would be willing to put ISIS fighters through a rehabilitation program instead of incarcerating them. Here is one heated exchange between Trudeau and the leader of the Conservatives, Andrew Sheer:
Over the next 5 years, $35 million will be spent on Trudeau's plan to rehabilitate jihadists through a 'counter-radicalization centre' known as the 'Canada Centre for Community Engagement and Prevention of Violence' - which is meant to 'counter extremism'. How exactly this will work, given that prisons do not generally rehabilitate criminals, is up in the air. Considering Trudeau's penchant for postmodernist absurdity, I very much doubt that his government has any realistic idea how to 'reverse' the kind of programming that leads people to become terrorists. Said Trudeau: "We are going to monitor them; we're also there to help them to let go of that terrorist ideology."
This isn't simply a matter of 'letting go'. We're not talking about petty criminals here; we're talking about people who sought opportunities to slaughter innocents. Or if they didn't initially, they were certainly soon exposed to - and expected to participate in - exactly that.
Official stats say that about 60 out of 180 Canadian ISIS terrorists have already returned to Canada since Russia ran them out of Syria - and it's unknown if they've been incarcerated or 'rehabilitated'. The overall recidivism rate of prisoners in Canada is up to 80%. Within 5 years, that many released prisoners commit another offense. So the 'progressive' handling of these terrorists through 'rehab' may as well amount to the Canadian government budgeting for around 50 terrorist attacks of some nature occurring on its soil over the next 5 years.
Instead of playing 'positive politics', a responsible government that is realistic about what can and cannot be done, and sincerely concerned about protecting its citizens from terrorist attacks, ought to be focusing on gathering evidence for the prosecution of any Canadian citizen who has taken part in terrorist acts of violence and murder abroad. Even the Public Safety Minister, Ralph Goodale, whose job it is to sell Canadians on this idea, had this to say on the matter:
"Once a person has been in a war zone, once they've been actively engaged in terrorist-related activities, the capacity to turn them around is pretty remote. That's why you have to use the other tools, including collecting the evidence and prosecuting wherever and whenever you can," he said.Saudi Arabia has been up to its neck in everything from 9/11 to the wars and revolutions it 'justified', to the ensuing refugee/migrant crisis. If Trudeau is really concerned for the well-being of Muslims, whether in Canada or abroad, why did he last year approve the largest arms deal in Canadian history, which saw $15 billion in weaponry sold to Saudi Arabia, the biggest purveyor of Islamic terrorism in the world?
Though, Goodale admits pursuing charges against these people is difficult. So far charges have been brought in two cases since the Liberals came to power. The challenge, Goodale said, is in translating intelligence that Canadian security agencies have on these people into evidence that will stick in court.
Trudeau's predecessor ran on a platform of Islamophobia and fear in order to push Canadians to give up their basic democratic rights and freedoms, capitalizing on terror attacks to further his agenda of spreading division and fear among Muslims and Christians in the country. Trudeau is the flip side of the same coin - taking people to the opposite extreme by embracing 'equality' and 'minority rights' to the point of pandering even to the most pathological elements in the Islamic community - full-fledged ISIS members.
All in the hopes of achieving... what? 'Equality of outcomes'? God help us all.