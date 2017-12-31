Ms Knobloch, who is now the President of the Jewish Community of Munich and Upper Bavaria, said that Jews are increasingly under threat, Die Welt reports.
"Aggressive anti-Semitism, from verbal hostility on the Internet and in the analogue world to desecration and destruction to physical attacks are commonplace in Germany," she said.
"Jewish life can only take place in public under police protection and the strictest security precautions, or it must be completely cancelled for security reasons," Knobloch added.
The Jewish leader spoke about several recent anti-semitic cases including the vandalism of a Menorah in the city of Heilbronn, and the cancellation of a public Menorah lighting in Mülheim/Ruhr due to security issues.
"Anti-Semitism is strengthening on the right and the left, in the Muslim community and also in the middle of society. That's why we need an anti-Semitism commissioner," Knobloch said, requesting that the German Federal government appoint an official with "strong powers".
Many have blamed the influx of Muslim migrants under Chancellor Angela Merkel for the growth in anti-Semitic incidents. Fashion mogul Karl Lagerfeld blamed Ms Merkel directly earlier this year, saying: "One cannot - even if there are decades between them - kill millions of Jews and then bring millions of their worst enemies in their place."
In a survey of Jews in Germany, many said that most of the violent attacks they experienced came from Muslims, while far-right and far-left attacks were mostly limited to verbal harassment or harassment online.
After U.S. President Donald Trump announced he would be moving the U.S. Israeli embassy to Jerusalem and recognizing the city as the capital of Israel, Germany saw anti-Semitic protests which were denounced by the Chancellor and her government.
Despite the opposition to the protests, some, like German police union head Rainer Wendt, slammed Merkel.
"The same politicians who continue this immigration and deportation drama by illegally allowing in more and more foreigners from the most anti-Semitic region of the world and not even deporting the offenders among them, then proclaim that they are doing everything against anti-Semitism," Wendt observed.
