A trio of super-strong hurricanes pummeled the Caribbean and US Gulf Coast, with each storm causing tens of billions of dollars in damage.

Experts estimate the damage from Hurricane Harvey alone could cost upwards of $100 million.

Hurricane Irma hit Florida hard. Growers are worried about the long-term effects on their crops.

A massive magnitude 7.1 earthquake shook Mexico City, killing 369 people.

620 people were killed and more than 8,000 were injured by an earthquake on the Iraq-Iran border in November.

The worst floods in a decade poured over South Asia. 1,400 people were killed in monsoon rains that hit India, Nepal and Bangladesh.

California spent much of the fall in flames.

The dry conditions that fueled flames in some spots also perpetuated long-term drought in others.

In Somalia, dry conditions are causing starvation.

A record-breaking typhoon busted the markets in Hong Kong and rammed into China.

A Chinese village was utterly destroyed in a June landslide, but the death toll there is still a mystery.

Another slippery landslide in Sierra Leone killed hundreds of people.

In a spate of icier slides, dozens were killed in a series of avalanches on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.