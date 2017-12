© Michael Weberberger / Global Look Press

Scientists have found a shark with both male and female reproductive organs in waters off the coast of Taiwan.The study, published in the journal Marine and Coastal Fisheries by scientists from Xiamen University in China, also showed how germ cells from both sexes were found inside the shark, meaning it could, theoretically, play the male or female role in reproduction. Intersex sharks discovered previously have had only partially-formed reproductive organs.Some worry that the phenomenon might be man-made. A February 2016 study of largemouth bass by the US Fish and Wildlife Service pointed to the presence of estrogen in human wastewater as a reason for the rise in intersex species across the northeast US. But Meyer believes that environmental contamination is not the only reason why this might happen every now and then.In July, Professor Charles Tyler of the University of Exeter in the UK warned that the quantity of synthetic chemicals in our water is feminizing fish populations."We're starting to establish not just effects on gender, but that they can also affect other physiological processes in the fish as well," he added.