Two life-long friends from Hawaii found out that they have even more in common than they first thought.Walter Macfarlane and Alan Robinson have been friends for more than 60 years.Macfarlane never knew his father, and Robinson was adopted.Both turned to DNA-matching websites to find out more.It turns out, they shared the same birth mother."It was an overwhelming experience, and it's still overwhelming. I don't know how long it's going to take for me to get rid of this feeling," said Macfarlane.Macfarlane and Robinson say they now have plans to travel and enjoy retirement together.