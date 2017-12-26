Secret History
Elaborate carvings on Moai stone hats, reveal secrets of mysterious Polynesians
Brinkwire
Sun, 24 Dec 2017 18:36 UTC
Rapa Nui, Chile-or Easter Island-has monumental statues with massive, stone hats placed on top of them. A recent analysis of these stone hats, known as pukao, shows that the petroglyphs etched into the stone vary wildly, according to a study published in October in Advances in Archaeological Practice. The diversity of the drawings revealed that they were unlikely to be associated with warfare, which counters the common theory that the ancient people of Rapa Nui were a warrior culture.
"The diversity of the petroglyphs challenges that these were symbols of warfare between groups," Carl Lipo, co-author of the study and anthropology professor at Binghamton University, told Newsweek by email. The findings of the study uncovered "quite a bit of diversity in the petroglyphs of the pukao-more so than have been traditionally noted given that we documented all the pukao surfaces."
For this study, researchers examined 70 pukao scattered around the island and eroded by time. A process called "structure from motion" mapping allowed researchers to produce 3D computer models to study the pukao in greater detail. They discovered that there were far more drawings carved into the hats than previously believed.
"Overall our findings with the pukao show that multiple communities were working on building and transporting these items at the same time," he said. "We don't see evidence of exclusion of resources, where some members of communities had differential access to resources."
The history of the famous Easter Island is not well understood. New bits of information about the island's people could continue to be gleaned from the pukao.
"These monuments represent the result of communities working together and clearly had tremendous positive value," Lipo said. "As we've learned more about the nature of the resources on the island that are needed for community survival, we see that sharing and cooperation was a key factor ... The pukao data are another piece of the broader puzzle that we are assembling for the island."
"The diversity of the petroglyphs challenges that these were symbols of warfare between groups," Carl Lipo, co-author of the study and anthropology professor at Binghamton University, told Newsweek by email. The findings of the study uncovered "quite a bit of diversity in the petroglyphs of the pukao-more so than have been traditionally noted given that we documented all the pukao surfaces."
For this study, researchers examined 70 pukao scattered around the island and eroded by time. A process called "structure from motion" mapping allowed researchers to produce 3D computer models to study the pukao in greater detail. They discovered that there were far more drawings carved into the hats than previously believed.
"Overall our findings with the pukao show that multiple communities were working on building and transporting these items at the same time," he said. "We don't see evidence of exclusion of resources, where some members of communities had differential access to resources."
The history of the famous Easter Island is not well understood. New bits of information about the island's people could continue to be gleaned from the pukao.
"These monuments represent the result of communities working together and clearly had tremendous positive value," Lipo said. "As we've learned more about the nature of the resources on the island that are needed for community survival, we see that sharing and cooperation was a key factor ... The pukao data are another piece of the broader puzzle that we are assembling for the island."
Reader Comments
Ka Wai Awa Awa 2017-12-25T15:40:37Z
So how did they place 25,000 pound stone hats onto the heads?
Elaborate carvings on Moai stone hats, reveal mysterious of Polynesians?
How about 'mysteries?'
R.C.
How about 'mysteries?'
R.C.
How and Why these statues were created, as well as the true history of the Polynesians, where they came from, and what they accomplished is a portion of the narrative in the book 'Thiaoouba Prophesy'. But, even more than just this information is contained within it's pages... there is also profound knowledge regarding the origins of all the human races, the nature of Reality, and Humanity's True Potential.
[Link] Namaste'
[Link] Namaste'