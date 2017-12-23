Of course it didn't work because the Senate passed the bill 51-48 in a midnight showdown.
In a desperate attempt to stop Trump's tax bill Tuesday evening, O'Donnell frantically tweeted she was willing to pay Senator Collins and Senator Flake $2 million each to vote against Trump's tax bill.
Rachel Meadow? You drinking again, Rosie?
UNHINGED:
Rosie doubled down when people took notice:
Bribery is illegal according to Federal law.
Here's the relevant portion of 18 USC §201(b): (Via The Daily Wire)
Whoever-LOCK HER UP!
(1)directly or indirectly, corruptly gives, offers or promises anything of value to any public official or person who has been selected to be a public official, or offers or promises any public official or any person who has been selected to be a public official to give anything of value to any other person or entity, with intent-
(A) to influence any official act; or
(B) to influence such public official or person who has been selected to be a public official to commit or aid in committing, or collude in, or allow, any fraud, or make opportunity for the commission of any fraud, on the United States; or
(C) to induce such public official or such person who has been selected to be a public official to do or omit to do any act in violation of the lawful duty of such official or person;
...shall be fined under this title or not more than three times the monetary equivalent of the thing of value, whichever is greater, or imprisoned for not more than fifteen years, or both, and may be disqualified from holding any office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States.
Uh Oh! Rosie is triggered!
Comment: Apparently having a 'safe space' doesn't prevent you from continuing to say stupid things.