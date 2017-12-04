Rosie O'Donnell
Yesterday, Rosie O'Donnell released a deranged tweet that called for President Trump to be jailed for life.

But it didn't stop there.

Shortly after that one, she released another tweet with the same image that looks like it was scribbled by a mentally deranged serial killer, and issued a threat to Trump and his children, saying that their days are numbered.


Rosie...darling....

Next time you tweet, stop, take a deep breath, and ask yourself "does this make me look like I should be checked in to a psych ward?"

If the answer is yes, then go ahead and publish it, because it makes great fodder for the site, and assures people see you and your followers as the complete lunatics you really are.

But seriously... Rosie might need a welfare check... cuz this is getting out of hand.



"yes I doodle my truth." Good GRIEF.