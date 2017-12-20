Sarah huckabee sanders
© Mark Wilson/Getty Images
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders shredded Democratic California Rep. Ted Lieu on Tuesday after he used a false tweet from The Hill to accuse Sanders of lying.

The Hill's tweet misrepresented a Sanders quote from her appearance Tuesday morning on "Fox & Friends."

"Democrats shouldn't need to be begged to be a part of cutting taxes for the American people," Sanders stated. "They should've been begging and banging down the door of the building behind me to be part of this process and to be part of helping more Americans be more successful."

The Hill twisted Sanders' words, reading: "Huckabee Sanders: GOP 'begged' Dems to work on tax reform." Only after clicking into the story did readers find out that The Hill's tweet wasn't accurate.

Lieu quoted the inaccurate tweet to attack Sanders, writing: "Dear @PressSec: You don't serve in Congress. I do. And I can say with absolute certainty that you are lying." Lieu's tweet went viral and was retweeted 15,000 times.

"Dear @tedlieu - I don't serve in Congress, but I can read. If you had read the story, not an incorrect tweet, you would see that what I said was Dems should be begging to help Americans keep more of their money. You should spend less time tweeting, more time doing your job," Sanders responded.


Lieu blamed The Hill for his errant tweet, which he later deleted.

"Dear @PressSec: If the Hill tweet was incorrect, then my tweet based on it would also be incorrect," he tweeted in response. "Unlike the Trump Administration, I am confident enough to admit errors. Also, I dare you to give the same tweeting advice you gave me to your boss."


The Hill has since deleted the tweet but it can still be viewed in cached form.