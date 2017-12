"There was tribal warfare between the Tutsis and the Hutus in Africa, and they deployed peacekeeping troops there to help save those populations and reduce the bloodshed. We have to do something - black people in Chicago make up 30 percent of the population but 80 percent of those who are killed by gun violence."

"There is a quiet genocide taking place in too many of our communities. Eighty percent of those who are being killed by gun violence are African American and often killed at the hands of another African American. So, we must protect these population groups, and that's what the United Nations does. They're a peacekeeping force. They know all about keeping the peace, and so we're hopeful that they'll hear our appeal."

Currently, the number of murders in Chicago stands at more than 600, which less than what was seen in 2016 when there were more than 700 slayings.Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin told reporters,In reality, Boykin's attempted appeal to the UN was nothing more than political theater as the UN has no mandate, nor jurisdiction, to operate in the United States - or more specifically the gang-infested streets Chicago.Furthermore, when Chicago police superintendent Eddie Johnson spoke to local ABC affiliate WLS , he stated,Boykin told Chicago CBS affiliate WBBM:Even if you overlook the basic illegality of putting UN peacekeepers on the streets of a U.S. city, the UN's blue helmets are most certainly not the solution, asIn fact, as a report in The New American noted:Aside from the loss of sovereignty by having an occupying foreign international force engaging in police actions in Chicago, the extremely troubling record of UN peacekeepers on peacekeeping missions reveals the solution to be potentially much worse than the problem.For instance, Chicago - which has some of the strictest gun-control laws in the U.S. - has roughly 15-16 murders per 100,000. This is a high number as compared to the rest of the United States - where guns laws are largely much less onerous - which stands at less than 5 murders per 100,000. Thus,However, when compared to some international murder hotspots, Chicago seems like a virtual haven of peace.In Venezuela, a country where the UN assisted a socialist dictator to disarm a law-abiding civilian population , and social chaos reigns supreme in the wake of numerous CIA backed plots against the country's socialist governments, there has been an explosion of killing in the midst of the breakdown in the social structure.While Boykin wants to appeal to an extremely ill-equipped UN for help in dealing with a homegrown Chicago crisis, if he was truly serious about dealing with the problems, he'd focus on the city's decimated socio-economic structure and would begin by starting at the local level, not the international.