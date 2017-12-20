Currently, the number of murders in Chicago stands at more than 600, which less than what was seen in 2016 when there were more than 700 slayings.
Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin told reporters,
"There was tribal warfare between the Tutsis and the Hutus in Africa, and they deployed peacekeeping troops there to help save those populations and reduce the bloodshed. We have to do something - black people in Chicago make up 30 percent of the population but 80 percent of those who are killed by gun violence."Of course, the false equivalency of comparing the intentional killing of specific ethnic groups in Rwanda, as seen in tribal warfare between the Tutsi and the Hutus, to gang-bangers killing other gangsters and innocents caught in the crossfire of the socio-economically bankrupt streets of Chicago, due to ongoing gang/drug wars, couldn't be more apparent.
In reality, Boykin's attempted appeal to the UN was nothing more than political theater as the UN has no mandate, nor jurisdiction, to operate in the United States - or more specifically the gang-infested streets Chicago.
Furthermore, when Chicago police superintendent Eddie Johnson spoke to local ABC affiliate WLS, he stated, "The UN has no jurisdiction here. They really have no jurisdiction in this country."
Boykin told Chicago CBS affiliate WBBM:
"There is a quiet genocide taking place in too many of our communities. Eighty percent of those who are being killed by gun violence are African American and often killed at the hands of another African American. So, we must protect these population groups, and that's what the United Nations does. They're a peacekeeping force. They know all about keeping the peace, and so we're hopeful that they'll hear our appeal."Even if you overlook the basic illegality of putting UN peacekeepers on the streets of a U.S. city, the UN's blue helmets are most certainly not the solution, as a recent survey by Save the Children in a UN-occupied town in the Ivory Coast found that 8 out of 10 underage girls reported being regularly raped and sexually abused by UN troops.
The extremely harsh reality is that the UN's "peacekeeping" deployments have often resulted in the widespread sexual assault and killing of black people.
In fact, as a report in The New American noted:
The UN atrocities and brutality have also been documented in Haiti, Mali, Central African Republic (CAR), Congo, Somalia, and virtually every other country occupied by UN troops. Estimates suggest there have been some 60,000 victims of rape and sexual abuse by UN officials over the last decade, based on the UN's own figures. Adding insult to injury, thanks to diplomatic immunity, almost none of the perpetrators have ever been punished. Instead, the UN has developed a sordid reputation for terrorizing the whistleblowers who try to stop the pedophilia, rape, and abuse.Aside from the loss of sovereignty by having an occupying foreign international force engaging in police actions in Chicago, the extremely troubling record of UN peacekeepers on peacekeeping missions reveals the solution to be potentially much worse than the problem.
For perspective, a look at the UN's brutal occupation of Haiti shows what it might be like to have UN peacekeepers in Chicago - murder of unarmed civilian protesters, UN-spread diseases killing thousands and sickening hundreds of thousands, the kidnapping of children as young as eight for child sex rings run by deranged UN officers, and more. All of this has been thoroughly documented. Without question, many other crimes perpetuated by UN forces remain hidden, for now.
A skewed vision of American Exceptionalism can clearly be seen in Boykin's appeal to the UN.
For instance, Chicago - which has some of the strictest gun-control laws in the U.S. - has roughly 15-16 murders per 100,000. This is a high number as compared to the rest of the United States - where guns laws are largely much less onerous - which stands at less than 5 murders per 100,000. Thus, Chicago stands out from the rest of the U.S.
However, when compared to some international murder hotspots, Chicago seems like a virtual haven of peace. For instance, in South Africa, the African continents most industrialized state, the average murder rate is nearly 10 times that of the U.S.
El Salvador, a country with a strict gun control regime, has upwards of 80 plus yearly murders per 100,000. In 2015, the murder rate stood at 100 per 100,000.
In Venezuela, a country where the UN assisted a socialist dictator to disarm a law-abiding civilian population, and social chaos reigns supreme in the wake of numerous CIA backed plots against the country's socialist governments, there has been an explosion of killing in the midst of the breakdown in the social structure.
Currently, there are up to 90 murders per 100,000 in Venezuela - nearly 500 percent higher than that of Chicago.
While Boykin wants to appeal to an extremely ill-equipped UN for help in dealing with a homegrown Chicago crisis, if he was truly serious about dealing with the problems, he'd focus on the city's decimated socio-economic structure and would begin by starting at the local level, not the international.
Comment: It sounds like Commissioner Boykin is trying to pass the buck rather than deal with the problem facing Chicago. And that he would appeal to the UN, who have no jurisdiction in the US, and whose troops are more like a roving band of pirates than anything that would live up to the name "peacekeeper" ("rapers and pillagers" would be more accurate) almost seems like he doesn't have a clue what he's doing.
For more on the egregious crimes of UN "peacekeepers", see: