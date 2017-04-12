Society's Child
AP report: 2,000 allegations of sexual abuse against UN peacekeepers in 12 years
RT
Wed, 12 Apr 2017 14:11 UTC
An AP investigation, drawing on internal UN reports and testimony from victims, states that nearly 2,000 allegations of sexual exploitation have been leveled against peacekeepers worldwide in the past 12 years.
The investigation uncovered more than 300 allegations involving the sexual abuse of children, some as young as 12.
A number of allegations stem from field missions in Haiti, where, according to AP, 134 Sri Lankan peacekeepers operated a sex ring between 2004 and 2007, involving nine children.
Peacekeepers from Bangladesh, Brazil, Jordan, Nigeria, Pakistan and Uruguay were also implicated in abuse cases, with some abusers said to have coerced victims into performing sexual acts, using food and money in a number of locations around the world. In some cases the abuse is said to have taken place in UN branded trucks.
The AP report states that "only a fraction of the alleged perpetrators served jail time."
The report comes a month after UN Secretary General António Guterres admitted that the organization "continues to grapple with the scourge of sexual exploitation and abuse, despite great efforts over many years to address it."
Announcing a new "victim-centered strategy" to combat sexual exploitation in March, Guterres said the UN "will not tolerate anyone committing or condoning sexual exploitation and abuse."
"We will not let anyone cover up these crimes with the United Nations flag. Every victim deserves justice and our full support," he added.
A United Nations factsheet on conduct says it is "crucial that allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse are investigated thoroughly and in a timely manner."
It states that last year 103 allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse were reported in field missions, 47 percent of which occurred before 2016.
To "ensure that only individuals with the highest standards of integrity" are hired, the UN says it has increased the number vettings per month from 208 in 2008 to 8,000 in 2017.
Meanwhile, the average time taken to appoint national investigation officers for abuse cases has been cut from 79 days to eight days since 2012, according to the UN.
A UN mission to stabilize Haiti following a coup has been in place since 2004. Missions are dependent on contributions from UN member states.
RT.com has contacted the UN for comment on the allegations put forward in the AP report.
AP report: 2,000 allegations of sexual abuse against UN peacekeepers in 12 years
Quote of the Day
The symptoms of fascist thinking are colored by environment and adapted to immediate circumstances. But always and everywhere they can be identified by their appeal to prejudice and by the desire to play upon the fears and vanities of different groups in order to gain power.
Their final objective toward which all their deceit is directed is to capture political power so that, using the power of the state and the power of the market simultaneously, they may keep the common man in eternal subjection.
Recent Comments
The terrible things these life forms have done... they have sunk to new levels
North Korea wont fight back????? They have fought through out history. And fought almost everyone until being defeated by the Japanese. I highly...
The difference between Trump and Putin is that Trump has less to lose.
This bullshit story just will not die. Oh Mama I bin Lied About cacked all on his own some 15 years ago
According to one source, to replace those 59 missiles would cost about 94 million dollars, at approximately 1.5 million dollars each. Another...
