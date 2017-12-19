© AFP

Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin headed to the United Nations in New York Thursday to ask for help fighting violence in Chicago.



"I'm hoping to appeal the UN to actually come to Chicago and meet with victims of violence and maybe even possibly help out in terms of peace keeping efforts," Boykin said.



Boykin boarded a plane to New York City for a meeting with an Assistant Secretary General of the United Nations. It's a meeting that's been planned for more than a month and stems from disconcerting violence numbers seen this year in Chicago. Violence which is felt particularly hard in many African American communities.



"We've had over 600 people killed by gun violence already this year alone. That is a huge number, in my community of Austin we've had 450 people shot and 80 people killed this year alone 18 so we have to do more to protect these communities," Boykin said.



The mayor's office says the call for UN peacekeepers is a political stunt. The police superintendent said it's a nice idea, but it's not the answer to Chicago's violence.



"I appreciate the commissioner's energy and his anxiousness to help reduce the gun violence in Chicago, I really do commend that, but at the end of the day the UN has no jurisdiction here, they really have no jurisdiction in this country," Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said.

Chicago is plagued with violence that long pre-dated the Supreme Court's decision in McDonald vs. Chicago that repealed many of the city's draconian gun laws. It's truly a problem, to be sure.Now, a Cook County commissioner wants the United Nations to step in and help.The moment I'm agreeing with Rahm Emmanuel, something is seriously wrong.Of course, this is a stunt. No one in their right minds believes that UN peacekeepers would patrol Chicago to combat violence there. Especially if the United States government decided they didn't want them there.However, in the process of this hope, we see a real problem and the reason so many of us cling to our guns.Many on the American political right have known that many leftists view the United Nations as a de facto world government. They see it as an authority superior to not just the legislative and executive branches of the government, but superior to even the Constitution of the United States of America.Today, Boykin's stunt is something that people roll their eyes over. However, if he's not smacked down hard over this, someone else will try it again.The fact is, Boykin is going to beg for help for the symptom, while still failing to do anything at all about the disease responsible for it. It's like only treating cancer by giving someone painkillers. Yes, they may feel better, but the problem keeps on growing because nothing is being done about it.All Boykin is doing is trying to get someone else to fix the symptoms since Chicago's own efforts along those lines has failed.Pro tip: